Scotland skipper Andy Robertson is ready to join the pantheon of national greats by leading his country out at a major tournament.

Colin Hendry was the last man to do it in 1998 in France, while Roy Aitken and Billy Bremner are among the illustrious names to captain Scotland on the biggest stage.

Liverpool defender Robertson is humble enough to admit it will be more of a team focus when their game against the Czechs kicks off this afternoon.

But there will be a bit of personal pride on show too.

“Those guys are legends of the Scottish game,” said Robertson. “Legends of football as a whole. Obviously it’s nice to follow them.

“I just feel lucky enough to wear the armband but it’s not just about me. It’s about this entire squad and I’m just thrilled we can become a group of players who have played for Scotland at a major tournament.

It’s nearly time! Ready to go 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/jnoEL9Lbrf — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 6, 2021

“I am the one who is fortunate to be walking out in front of them. This is what we dreamed about when we were wee boys playing in the park. That dream is about to come true.”

The nostalgia levels around Scotland’s return to the Euros was cranked up by the airing of a BBC documentary, Mr Brown’s Boys, focusing on Craig Brown and his squad at the 1998 World Cup.

But for Robertson and this generation of Scotland players, it will be about creating their own memories over the next month.

“I was only four when we went to France 98 and don’t remember any of it,” he said. “My generation have missed out on Scotland being at major tournaments.

“That’s why we have to ask our mums and dads and grandparents about the history of it and watch things on the television, because we’ve never experienced it. I’ve not had a chance to watch Mr Brown’s Boys yet!

“I’ve spoken to the likes of Darren Jackson who was involved and heard a few takes. It’s up to us to create our own memories.

“A lot has changed in the world and in life since 98. It’s a long time and football has changed a lot as well. They lads are excited to be part of history and create some of our own.

“You’d like to think now the younger generation, children of six or seven will remember this and it’s something they can remember. It’s the same for the 18 and 19-year-olds, this is something for them now.

“A lot of people are excited about this – us included –but it’s something for the whole country. It’s great to be tuning in with Scotland part of things and that’s why we feel we have the full backing of the country.”

With the hours counting down to kick-off, the Scotland skipper does not feel the need for more chest-pounding, fist-pumping speeches.

“We’ve had the pre-camp and been together for 16 or 17 days now,” said Robertson. “There’s been chats, conversations where myself and the gaffer have both spoke.

“I’m not sure it’s needed on the eve of the game. I look around the squad and I see boys who are ready to me.

“There are no words needed to be more motivated now. It’s about staying calm – and tomorrow it’s all guns blazing.”