LIVE: Scotland take on the Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 opener

The wait is over – Scotland get their Euros campaign under way against the Czech Republic today and our live blog will keep you up to date with all of the action at Hampden.

Steve Clarke’s side have ended 23 years of major tournament torment for the nation by qualifying for the championships and are in Group D along with “Auld Enemy” England, Croatia and the Czechs.

England and Croatia played at Wembley yesterday, with the home side triumphing 1-0.

This afternoon’s game in Glasgow is being touted as Scotland’s most important in the group, with a win giving Clarke’s Dark Blues a great chance of being the first-ever Scots side to get through to the knock-out stages at a major tournament.

They met the Czech Republic twice in 2020 on UEFA Nations League duty, winning 2-1 and 1-0 respectively, so hopes are high the team – who rounded off their preparations with a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands and 1-0 win over Luxembourg – can get off to a strong start.

Several players with links to the north and north-east could be involved during the 90 minutes with Inverness-raised attacker Ryan Christie, Aberdeen youth academy graduates Scott McKenna and Ryan Fraser, Granite City-raised Stuart Armstrong and Dons summer signing Declan Gallagher all in the squad.

Helping the national team at Hampden for the first time since the start of pandemic last year will be the Tartan Army – 12,000 fans are going to be in attendance to roar the Scots (hopefully) to victory.

There will also be countless supporters keeping up with the action around the globe.

You can follow Scotland v the Czech Republic with us below: