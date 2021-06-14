Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic: Player ratings from the Scots’ defeat in Euro 2020 opener at Hampden Park

Scotland have it all to do in their hopes of qualifying from Group D after they started Euro 2020 with a 2-0 loss to Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

Patrik Schick’s double consigned Steve Clarke’s men to a costly defeat, with matches against England and Croatia now ahead of them.

The Scots had their chances at the national stadium, however, with an inspired goalkeeping performance from Tomas Vaclik required to keep them out on numerous occasions.

We take a look at how the Scots’ players fared in their first major tournament outing for 23 years.

SCOTLAND (3-5-2) – David Marshall 7 – A very strong goalkeeping performance from Marshall, who was given the nod ahead of Craig Gordon. Had no chance with either of Schick’s goals, and made a string of saves to keep the scoreline down.

Jack Hendry 5 (Ryan Fraser 67) – Was unfortunate to see a dipping strike come back off the crossbar, but a clumsy decision to take on an overly speculative effort from long-range left his fellow defenders badly exposed for Schick’s albeit sublime second goal.

Grant Hanley 6 – Commanding in the heart of defence, although he was caught underneath the ball for Vladimir Coufal’s cross which led to Schick’s opener.

Liam Cooper 6 – The Leeds United defender was confident in possession, but Scotland missed the attacking guile of Kieran Tierney on the left side of defence.

Stephen O’Donnell 5 (James Forrest 79) – Struggled to provide any attacking threat down the right hand side, and failed to track Vladimir Coufal’s cross for Schick’s opener. A difficult afternoon for the Motherwell man.

John McGinn 6 – Made a bright start to the match and was denied with an early opportunity, but struggled to supply his usual goal threat as the game went on.

Scott McTominay 7 – The deepest-lying player of the central midfield three, the Manchester United player pivoted much of Scotland’s play before dropping back to centre-half in the final stages.

Stuart Armstrong 6 (Callum McGregor 67) – A decent midfield display, with the Southampton player unlucky not to find the scoresheet with a shot which was deflected over.

Andy Robertson 7 – Scotland’s strongest outfield player, who caused the Czechs no shortage of problems during a first half in which all their attacking threat came down his left-hand side.

Lyndon Dykes 7 (Kevin Nisbet 79) – A strong performance up front, with his closest sight of goal coming when a low strike was blocked by the feet of Czech goalkeeper Vaclik.

Ryan Christie 6 (Che Adams 46) – Showed some decent link-up play with his fellow attackers and wide players, but found goalscoring opportunities of his own hard to come by. Withdrawn at half-time to accommodate a change to the attacking dynamic.

Subs not used – Craig Gordon, Jon McLaughlin, Greg Taylor, David Turnbull, Nathan Patterson, Billy Gilmour, Scott McKenna.

CZECH REPUBLIC (4-2-3-1) – Vaclik 8; Coufal 6, Celustka 6, Kalas 6, Boril 6; Kral 6 (Holes 67), Soucek 7; Masopust 6 (Vydra 72), Darida 7 (Sevcik 87), Jankto 7 (Hlozek 72); Schick 8 (Krmencik 87). Subs not used – Mandous, Kaderabek, Brabec, Barak, Zima, Mateju, Pekhart.

Referee – Daniel Siebert (Germany) 6

Attendance – 9,847

Man of the match: Patrik Schick