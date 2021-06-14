Captain Andy Robertson says missed chances cost Scotland as they lost their European Championship opener to the Czech Republic.

The national side were defeated 2-0 in their Group D opener at Hampden with Patrik Schick bagging a brace for the visitors.

Scotland plenty of opportunities of their own, but were unable to beat goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

‘We had some really good chances’

Skipper Robertson, who was thwarted by the keeper in the first half, knows they needed to do better with their opportunities.

The Liverpool defender told the BBC: “It’s hard to put my finger on it just now. The whole country wanted to get off to a good start.

“We were confident and excited about the game, I think it comes down to not taking our chances.

“When you look back on the game, you can’t say we’ve not created chances.

“We had some really good chances that on another day we should have done better with.

“If we do better with those then it’s a different game.

“For our first game in a finals for a very long time, it’s a tough lesson for us that at the highest levels and the best tournaments you have to take your chances when they come.

“The Czech Republic did that and we didn’t. Unfortunately that’s why we were on the wrong end of the result.”

Schick knocked the stuffing out of Scotland

Schick put the Czechs in front with a header on 42 minutes after the Scots had failed to fully clear a corner.

In the 52nd minute, the striker was on target again as he lobbed goalkeeper David Marshall with an effort from 50 yards.

Reflecting on the goals Scotland lost, Robertson added: “For the first one, with the height of us we shouldn’t concede from second balls and set-pieces.

“We were good at dealing with the set-piece, but you’ve got to then pick up your man and defend it.

“To be fair it is a really good header, but I think we’ve maybe got to be a bit stronger, a bit braver with our line, we could maybe be a wee bit higher to make it more difficult.

“We started the second half well hitting the bar and having a couple of big chances.

“Then I think Jack Hendry had a shot which was blocked and I think the boy’s in his own half (when he shoots).

“Marshy (David Marshall) had to be in that position, if there’s any ball in behind then he’s in the perfect position.

“It’s a one-in-a-million shot. We can’t lie, it knocked the stuffing out of us.”