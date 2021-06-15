As a nation desperately searches for silver linings, those of a Raith Rovers or Dunfermline persuasion may just spy one.

While nothing will make up for a galling 2-0 defeat against the Czech Republic, the sight of Kevin Nisbet should be enough to imbue supporters of the Fife rivals with a sense of pride.

Rovers were the team which afforded him the platform to kickstart a stalling career following his release by Partick Thistle in 2018. Nisbet rewarded them with 34 goals on the way to a League 1 title.

Dunfermline then took on the baton, with former head coach Stevie Crawford helping to craft Nisbet into a more tactically and technically adept all-round forward. Still the goals came; 23 for the Pars prior to joining Hibs in 2020.

And, as he took to the turf — even stinging the palms of Tomas Vaclik with his first pop at goal — he joins some famous faces to have featured at a major finals after turning out for either of the Fife clubs.

Willie Cunningham, Dunfermline (World Cup 1954)

Hill of Beath’s own Willie Cunningham began his career as a centre-half with Dunfermline, combining his playing duties with a mining job in the local colliery.

He would have the honour of captaining the Scotland squad at the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland, playing in both fixtures — a 1-0 defeat against Austria and a chastening 7-0 shellacking at the hands of Uruguay.

Not to be confused with the Willie Cunningham who reached the quarter-finals of the 1958 World Cup with Northern Ireland before joining the Pars in 1960, later managing the East End Park club.

Allan Evans, Dunfermline (World Cup 1982)

Evans started his senior career with home-town club Dunfermline, spending four years in the first-team prior to catching the eye of Aston Villa in 1977.

He would go onto become a Villains legend, helping them win the league title in 1981, the European Cup in 1982 and later captaining the side.

Although he only won four caps, Evans timed his run perfectly — with all of those appearances coming in 1982, the year of the World Cup in Spain. He played in the Group F opener, a 5-2 win against New Zealand.

Jackie McNamara, Dunfermline (World Cup 1998)

McNamara still holds the record for the Pars’ highest ever transfer fee received, joining Celtic for £550,000 in 1995 after emerging as one of the Fifers’ most precocious prospects in many years.

He was taken to France 98 as a relative rookie — a 24-year-old with six caps — and entered the fray as a substitute against Norway before playing the full match in a grim 3-0 defeat against Morocco.

Sol Bamba, Dunfermline (World Cup 2014)

When Bamba arrived at East End Park in 2006, he was a raw, domineering force of nature who sometimes had an error in him. Nevertheless, his potential was clear as he helped the Pars reach the 2007 Scottish Cup final.

He would go on to enjoy a fine career with the likes of Hibs, Leicester, Leeds United and Cardiff City — and start all of the Ivory Coast’s games at the 2014 World Cup alongside luminaries such as Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure and Serge Aurier.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

Marvin Andrews, Raith Rovers (World Cup 2006)

Although Andrews did not feature in the German showpiece, he was named in the squad and would have been a nailed-on starter if not for an ill-timed knee injury.

After joining Raith in 1997, he went on to win 101 caps for Trinidad and Tobago and lift the SPL title with Rangers in 2005.

Ernie Copland, Raith Rovers (World Cup 1954)

Copland, a 27-year-old forward of the day, was initially selected for the finals but only 13 members of the initial 22-man party actually travelled. Copland was among those who stayed at home on reserve.