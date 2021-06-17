Looking back at Scotland’s last three trips to Wembley

Scotland tackle old foes England at Wembley tomorrow in the European Championship.

Once upon a time the Tartan Army descended on London bi-annually for Home International clashes with the Auld Enemy.

But in recent times trips have been less frequent with the sides having played at Wembley just three times since Euro 96.

Here we look back at those meetings.

England 3-0 Scotland – November 11 2016, World Cup qualifying

Scotland’s most recent visit to the home of English football ended in a dispiriting defeat.

Having taken only four points from their first three games in the bid to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia Gordon Strachan’s men badly needed something from this encounter.

They started brightly enough with James Forrest’s deflected drive forcing England goalkeeper Joe Hart into action.

But on 24 minutes they fell behind when Kyle Walker’s cross from the right picked out Daniel Sturridge to beat Craig Gordon with a header.

Scotland responded well with Grant Hanley heading over, having been unmarked at a Robert Snodgrass corner.

Leigh Griffiths passed up a great chance to slip Snodgrass through on goal soon after and Forrest drilled an effort wide.

But missed chances came back to haunt the Dark Blues on 50 minutes when Adam Lallana headed home Danny Rose’s left wing cross.

Just after the hour mark, Gary Cahill netted with a header from Wayne Rooney’s header to compound Scotland’s misery.

After the game there was mounting speculation that Strachan would call time on his stint as national team manager.

But he said: “If you are thinking I’m worried about myself at this moment you are mistaken.

“I’m only thinking of the players right now.

“I’m thinking of them, their families and our fans who will be hurt by this result.

“My players were brave and gave me everything, they deserved better. You have to go away and have a debrief and consider what went on.”

England 3-2 Scotland – August 14 2013, friendly

This first meeting of the sides in 14 years was a friendly in all but name.

It was the Scots who made the perfect start by taking the lead on 11 minutes.

Shaun Maloney’s corner was cleared only as far as James Morrison and his powerful drive from 25 yards beat goalkeeper Joe Hart.

England restored parity shortly before the half hour mark. Tom Cleverly slipped in Theo Walcott to race away from Steven Whittaker and finish beyond Allan McGregor.

Four minutes into the second period, the Scots stunned their hosts again.

Alan Hutton teed up Kenny Miller on the edge of the area and he deceived Gary Cahill with a sharp swivel and lashed a left-footed shot into the net.

But the lead lasted only four minutes as Danny Welbeck headed home a Steven Gerrard free-kick.

With 20 minutes left, England debutant Rickie Lambert scored the winner with a header from Leighton Baines’ corner.

Although it was a friendly, manager Gordon Strachan – who had taken charge of the Dark Blues seven months earlier – was disappointed to lose.

He said: “When it went to 2-1, I genuinely thought we were going to win the game.

“I will feel better hopefully in a day or two, but I’m not enjoying the experience now.

“I forgot this was a friendly. It doesn’t feel like a friendly as it is a long time since I’ve felt as bad as this.”

England 0-1 Scotland – November 17 1999, European Championship play-off

Scotland travelled to Wembley for the second leg of the play-off to reach the 2000 European Championship.

Having lost the first leg 2-0 at Hampden, it was a difficult task which faced Craig Brown’s side.

But the visitors started brightly with Barry Ferguson heading over from a Callum Davidson cross before Billy Dodds sent a shot wide on the turn.

Six minutes before half-time, the Scots did find the net.

Neil McCann found space on the left flank and hung up the perfect cross for Don Hutchison to power home a header.

After the break, Alan Shearer blazed over after a rare mistake from Colin Hendry.

At the other end, Hutchison’s low free-kick was spilled by goalkeeper David Seaman.

With 10 minutes left, Scotland were agonisingly close to making it 2-0 and levelling the tie on aggregate.

John Collins’ corner was flicked on by Hutchison, but Christian Dailly’s diving header was kept out by a magnificent Seaman save.