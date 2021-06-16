Cloverleaf Tartan Army head to London ahead of Scotland’s Euro match against England

Members from the Cloverleaf Tartan Army are on their way to London to watch Scotland play England in their Euro 2020 match on Friday.

Scotland fans George Hislop, Diane Annand and Margaret Hislop are making a more than 500-mile journey from Aberdeen to London for the match.

They have been lucky enough to get tickets to watch the game at Wembley on Friday evening.

Ms Annand said: “I feel really privileged to have got a ticket to go down to Wembley because so many fans haven’t been able to.”

The trio have been supporting the team at home and away matches for years, and named their favourites on their trip down to what they hope will be a successful qualifying match.

James McFadden’s famous goal in a 2008 qualification match against France is a popular choice.

Mr Hislop has high hopes for his team at this year’s Euros: “I wouldn’t miss this game for anything, I would go anywhere to see Scotland beat England, which they will do on Friday night.

“They won’t let the nation down.”

Neil Forbes, chairman of the Tartan Army Sunshine Appeal, is also on his way to the match.

Starting in 1999, the charity donates money to children’s charities wherever Scotland plays an international football match.

Does Mr Forbes feel confident about a win on Friday?

“Of course we’re going to win. 2-1.”