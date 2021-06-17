Key player Kieran Tierney looks set to be fit for England-Scotland showdown at Wembley

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has declared defender Kieran Tierney “fit and available” for tomorrow night’s Euro 2020 clash with England at Wembley.

The Arsenal defender’s absence weighed heavily on the Scots’ in their Group D-opening loss against the Czech Republic.

A late calf issue ruled Tierney out of the game and it was unclear, having only returned to full training today, what his chances of facing the “Auld Enemy” were.

However, boss Clarke could now start him on the left of the back three – a system chosen because it allows Tierney and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson to play together – in what is a crucial game in terms of the Scots’ progression hopes.