LIVE: England v Scotland – Steve Clarke’s men draw 0-0 with England at Wembley to claim at Euro 2020 point

The Euro 2020 game we’ve been waiting for has arrived – and you can follow England v Scotland live right here.

Since Scotland secured qualification for the European Championship with their dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Serbia in November last year, this is the date which has been circled on every member of the Tartan Army’s calendar.

Yes, Monday’s clash at Hampden against the Czech Republic – which ended in a crushing 2-0 Group D defeat – was our much-anticipated first major tournament game for 23 years, but this is the “Auld Enemy” on their own patch. The optimism is back and the hope Steve Clarke’s heroes in dark blue can get a result.

It looks like Scotland need at least a point from tonight’s game against England to keep hopes of the knock-out stages alive, but, equally important, are the bragging rights which come with getting a result in this one.

Unlike Monday, vital defensive component Kieran Tierney is “fit and available”, and we’ll tell you the Scotland XI as soon as we have it as part of our build-up to kick-off.

We’ll also be posting content from outside and inside the ground ahead of the game getting getting under way, as well as updates, pictures and video from the 90 minutes in London, and all the reaction, analysis and (hopefully) celebrations afterwards.

Follow the evening’s proceedings with sports writers Paul Third and Ryan Cryle here: