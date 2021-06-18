England 0-0 Scotland: Player ratings as Steve Clarke’s men claim spirited point at Wembley

Scotland revived their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of Euro 2020 with a courageous 0-0 draw against England at Wembley.

The result was the least the Scots deserved on a night in which they kept their much-lauded opponents quiet throughout, with Stephen O’Donnell and Lyndon Dykes coming closest to a breakthrough for Steve Clarke’s men after John Stones hit the post for England early on.

Scotland’s point gets them off the mark in Group D following their 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic on Monday, setting them up for a massive crunch fixture against Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Here is how the players ranked on a night in which Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour excelled in his first national team start.

SCOTLAND (5-3-2) –

David Marshall 6 – A quiet match in which he was rarely troubled, other than a fine save from Mount shortly after the break.

Stephen O’Donnell 7 – A much-improved display from the right wing-back, offering a dangerous attacking outlet and desperately unlucky to see his superb first half volley saved by Jordan Pickford.

Scott McTominay 6 – Other than an early moment of slackness which was nearly punished by Sterling, it was a smooth transition to centre-half.

Grant Hanley 8 – Picked up from where he left off with another commanding defensive display, succeeding in keeping England talisman Harry Kane quiet throughout.

Kieran Tierney 8 – Showed how badly he was missed against Czech Republic with a sparking defensive display, showing no end of bravery in possession further upfield.

Andy Robertson 8 – Another sublime captain’s performance, making the most of the added support from Tierney to cover almost every blade of grass.

John McGinn 6 – Looked wound up in the early stages, which resulted in a cheap yellow card, but once he settled down he became an effective ball carrier in midfield.

Billy Gilmour 8 (Stuart Armstrong 76) – Showed endless courage after being handed his first international start on the highest stage. The youngster played beyond his years in an impressively composed display.

Callum McGregor 6 – Quietly assured in the heart of the pitch, always offering himself as an option to link defence and attack.

Lyndon Dykes 7 – A gutsy centre-forward display in which he ran himself into the ground and was denied a goal only by a last-ditch clearance by James.

Che Adams 7 (Kevin Nisbet 85) – A real livewire on the counter attack as he dropped deep into pockets behind his strike partner, with an early effort blocked by the England defence.

Subs not used – Craig Gordon, Jon McLaughlin, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Liam Cooper, Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Fraser, Nathan Patterson, Jack Hendry, James Forrest, Scott McKenna.

ENGLAND (4-3-3) – Pickford 7; James 6, Stones 6, Mings 6, Shaw 6; Phillips 6, Rice 6, Mount; Foden 5 (Grealish 63), Kane 5 (Rashford 74), Sterling 6.

Subs not used – Ramsdale, Johnstone, Maguire, Henderson, Trippier, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, Chilwell, Bellingham.

Referee – Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Spain) 5

Attendance –

Man of the match: Billy Gilmour