Scotland captain Andy Robertson has called on his side to use their draw with England as a springboard to qualify from Group D.

A goal-less draw at Wembley keeps Scotland’s Euro 2020 hopes alive, meaning they head into Tuesday’s game against Croatia at Hampden Park needing a win.

Robertson told ITV Sport: “At times we kept the ball superbly well, frustrated them, and on another night could have come away with more.

“We’ll take the point but it’s important we use this feeling going into Tuesday and try use it to get a positive result, which we need to get out this group.”

The national team skipper paid tribute to the performance of 20-year-old Billy Gilmour, who excelled in his first start for Scotland.

Robertson said: “It’s right up there. I spoke to him in the hotel today and I just looked at him – to be fair to Billy nothing fazes him and he can have as many caps for Scotland as he wants.

“He’s got a huge future ahead of him but the here and now is pretty good as well. Him and Callum McGregor in the holding role were magnificent.”

Scotland did have periods under pressure and were required to do significant spells of defending, however David Marshall was largely untested between the posts.

The substitution of England captain Harry Kane, after a fairly uneventful evening for the Tottenham, was an indication of job done for Scotland.

Robertson added: “Harry is one of the players you have to constantly keep a watch on but there’s a few of them out there. (Phil) Foden got substituted as well – I believe we kept him and Sterling quite quiet.

“This whole crowd lifted when Jack Grealish came on but our right-hand side kept him pretty quiet. Credit to all the boys, it’s a really good result, but it’s important this isn’t a pointless result.

“We need to use it to try get out this group.”