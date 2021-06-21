Danny Law: Wembley display felt like a turning point for Scottish football – now a chance to create history

For neutral observers the wild celebrations for a 0-0 draw may have seemed slightly over the top but Friday’s stalemate against England felt like a seismic moment in Scottish football.

Since exiting the 1998 World Cup with a 3-0 humbling at the hands of Morocco, there has been precious little for the Tartan Army to shout about.

A raft of managers and players came and went unable to get Scotland back to football’s top table before Steve Clarke arrived in May 2019 and promptly guided the national team back to the promised land of a major tournament.

An agonising penalty shootout victory in Serbia last November earned Scotland a place at Euro 2020 and produced a moment of much-needed and intense joy in the darkest of years.

The build-up to the Group D opener against Czech Republic felt never-ending but when the big moment finally arrived it turned out to be 90 minutes to forget.

The 2-0 defeat meant expectations were low heading into the Auld Enemy encounter at Wembley against one of the pre-tournament favourites.

But Clarke’s side rose to the occasion and produced the most gutsy of displays.

© SNS Group

The much maligned Stephen O’Donnell and Grant Hanley, whose inclusion in the line-up had been questioned by many, delivered when it mattered most.

Billy Gilmour dominated the midfield in a commanding performance only seven days after his 20th birthday that belied his tender age.

The game finished in a stalemate but Scotland had their chances to take all three points and O’Donnell and Lyndon Dykes, in particular, went close to etching their names into Scottish football folklore.

One can only imagine the frenzied celebrations if Scotland had actually won the game.

A draw, however, was a result the vast majority of the Tartan Army would have happily taken before kick-off.

It keeps alive the team’s chances of progressing from the group and inflicted a bloody nose on an England squad expected to go deep in the competition.

But it also felt like so much more than that.

Watching a youthful Scotland team frustrate and flummox a star-studded England side pointed to a promising future ahead.

© AP

The Czech Republic loss made major tournament look a step too far for Scotland but the response at Wembley showed they belong on the main stage.

Wales and Northern Ireland have both enjoyed watershed moments in recent years when a combination of strong organisation and team spirit has enabled them to punch above their weight and compete at the top level.

This Scottish team now has a chance to create history on Tuesday night by reaching the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

But a dose of perspective is needed heading into a clash against a Croatian team that reached the World Cup final a mere three years ago.

Luka Modric’s side has performed poorly in their opening two fixtures but they will be desperate to make amends at Hampden and avoid an embarrassing early exit.

Momentum and confidence is back with Scotland but the question remains to be answered whether this Scotland team can produce the goals required to advance to the next stage.

Can the talismanic Kieran Tierney, who was badly missed in the opening game because of a calf injury, stand up to the demands of two games in quick succession?

Can Scotland cope with the pressure come 8pm on Tuesday night?

It’s going to be another 90 minutes of pure torture best watched behind the sofa. I can’t wait.