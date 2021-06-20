Lyndon Dykes not concerned by Scotland’s lack of goals ahead of crunch Croatia encounter

Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes is confident his side have the firepower required to defeat Croatia and earn a place in the last-16 of Euro 2020.

The Scots know a victory over the Croats would likely secure them a place in the knockout stages of a major finals for the first time, after they got off the mark with a 0-0 draw against England on Friday.

Steve Clarke’s men have yet to find the net in their opening two games, having opened with a 2-0 loss to Czech Republic, however Dykes believes they have what it takes to break their opponents down at Hampden Park.

Dykes said: “I’m always confident. We’ve got goals in this team, 100%. We’ve just been unlucky in the last couple of games.

“Goalkeepers are making good saves, the ball just hasn’t fallen where sometimes it would fall.

“The manager is not worrying about it, none of us are worrying about it. The goals will come.

“Obviously we need to score against Croatia. But I’m sure the ball will hit the back of the net.

“The margins have been so fine in the first couple of games and, if the goalkeeper is making a great save, that doesn’t mean we’ve missed a chance.

“You see the save Jordan Pickford made against Stephen O’Donnell the other night. He couldn’t really do much else to score – but the goalkeeper made a great save.

“Unfortunately, even when he saved it, the ball just went over Che Adams’ head.

“On another day he tips it straight to Che and he taps it in.

“But we’ve got goals in this squad. They’ll go in. We’re all confident.”

Croatia boast an impressive pedigree, having reached the final of the World Cup in 2018, with Zlatko Dalic’s side going into the game ranked 14th in the world – 30 places above Scotland.

Queens Park Rangers forward Dykes feels going into the match unfancied will suit his side, adding: “A lot of the time we are underdogs in games like that. Everyone had written us off in the England game, same against Serbia.

“We just use that to put a little bit of fire in our bellies and come out and prove a lot of people wrong.

“In the game against England the other night you could see how much it meant to us afterwards. All the commentators and pundits beforehand thought England were going to steamroller us.

“We showed the Scots have got a bit, that we are good players as well. We did really well.

“Obviously we didn’t come away with the win, but we got a good result to keep our tournament going.

“Us going in as underdogs is definitely a good thing for us because a lot of people get surprised. We did that against Serbia and England.”