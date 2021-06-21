Billy Gilmour tests positive for Covid and will miss Scotland’s crunch Euros clash with Croatia

Scotland have been hit with a hammer blow on the eve of their massive Euro 2020 Group D meeting with Croatia at Hampden after midfielder Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19.

The midfielder, 19, was a stand-out in Friday’s 0-0 draw with England at Wembley and helped keep the shackles on the Scots’ much-hyped rivals, including Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden and Chelsea club-mate Mason Mount.

An SFA statement said: “The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.”

We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19. Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.https://t.co/lRNWvckqCK — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 21, 2021

Despite initial fears there would be more players ruled due to being in close proximity to Gilmour, who earned rave reviews despite Wembley being his first international start, it is understood no close contacts in Steve Clarke’s squad have been identified by Public Health England.

There had been a sweat over no-longer-available footage posted to skipper Andy Robertson’s Instagram, showing the Liverpool left-back, Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn and Gilmour playing table tennis.

Clarke is set to address the media this evening when he gives his pre-match press conference.

Scotland must beat Croatia – likely by more than one goal – to have a chance of reaching the knock-out stages of a major tournament for the first time.