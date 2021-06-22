Wednesday, June 23rd 2021 Show Links
Croatia 3 Scotland 1: How the players ranked on a night of heartbreak for Steve Clarke’s men

By Andy Skinner
June 22, 2021, 10:10 pm Updated: June 22, 2021, 10:37 pm
Croatia's Luka Modric (centre) celebrates scoring their side's second goal against Scotland.

Scotland’s Euro 2020 adventure is over after they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Croatia which saw them exit the tournament.

Although the Scots had found themselves behind to Nikola Vlasic’s early opener, their equaliser through Callum McGregor shortly before half-time put them one goal away from reaching the knock-out stages for the first time.

Second-half strikes from Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic broke Scotland hearts, however, bringing their first finals appearance in 23 years to a crushing halt.

Here is how the players ranked on a night which promised so much, before ending in disappointment.

 

SCOTLAND (3-5-2) –

David Marshall 7 – A fine goalkeeping display, making some brave stops early in second half prior to Modric’s wonder strike. No chance for any of the goals.

Scott McTominay 7 – Another strong defensive performance in spite of the defeat, with some inch-perfect tackling matched by a keen desire to stride forward in possession.

Grant Hanley 5 (Scott McKenna 33) – Had looked typically up for the physical battle with Petkovic, albeit loose with one pass out of defence, prior to being withdrawn through injury.

Kieran Tierney 6 – Couldn’t keep track of Perisic at the corner, which resulted in the killer third goal, but otherwise put in a strong defensive shift.

Stephen O’Donnell 6 (Nathan Patterson 84) – Somewhere in between his opening two displays of the tournament. Beaten too easily in the air by Perisic for Vlasic’s opener, but did offer a useful outball down right flank.

Stuart Armstrong 5 (Ryan Fraser 70) – Offered plenty running in the middle of the park, but often lacked composure before he was withdrawn with 20 minutes remaining.

Callum McGregor 7 – Exquisite strike which saw him become the first Scot to net at a major finals since Craig Burley in 1998. Fine display in deep-lying midfield role vacated by Billy Gilmour.

John McGinn 6 – Got into some good areas, but was unable to provide a finishing touch at a couple of key moments.

Andy Robertson 6 – Typically energetic display down the left, but a strong Croatian unit prevented him making as strong an attacking impact as he would have liked.

Lyndon Dykes 5 – Occasionally offered some decent link-up play, but a largely frustrating night in which he was well marshalled by the Croatian rearguard.

Che Adams 6 (Kevin Nisbet 84) – Continues to bring so much energy and dynamism to Scotland’s front line. Particularly lively in the opening stages, with an effort just wide.

Subs not used – Craig Gordon, Jon McLaughlin, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Declan Gallagher, Liam Cooper, David Turnbull, James Forrest.

 

CROATIA (4-3-3) – Livakovic 6; Juranovic 7, Lovren 6, Vida 6, Gvardiol 7 (Barisic 71); Modric 8, Brozovic 7, Kovacic 7; Vlasic 7 (Ivanusec 76), Petkovic 5 (Kramaric 71), Perisic 6 (Rebic 81). Subs not used – Kalinic, Sluga, Vrsaljko, Caleta-Car, Brekalo, Budimir, Pasalic, Badelj.

 

Referee – Fernando Rapallini (Argentina) 6

Man of the match: Luka Modric

