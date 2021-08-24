Scotland boss Steve Clarke extends contract through qualifying for Euro 2024

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has agreed a new contract to see the nation through qualifying for the 2024 European Championships.

Clarke was the first manager in more than 20 years to manage Scotland at a major tournament at this summer’s Euros and will be given a chance to do it again with his new deal.

Former Kilmarnock and West Brom boss Clarke replaced Alex McLeish in 2019 and oversaw qualification for the Euros via the Nations League play-offs in Serbia.

While Scotland finished bottom of their group, losing to Czech Republic and Croatia and drawing with England, Clarke wants to make sure qualification is not a one-off.

There will also be a significant reshuffle of his backroom staff. Steven Reid steps down from his role as assistant, to focus on club duties with Nottingham Forest, while Celtic’s Steve Woods also departs from his role as goalkeeping coach.

In their stead come Austin MacPhee, who worked with the Northern Ireland national team for seven years and was assistant manager to Ian Cathro at Hearts. He is currently on the backroom staff at Aston Villa after a spell in Denmark with FC Midtjylland.

Former England and Rangers stopper Chris Woods fills the goalkeeping coach vacancy. Woods has significant experience with Everton, where he worked for 15 years, as well as Manchester United, West Ham and the US men’s national team.

Clarke told the SFA website: “I said in the dressing room after the Croatia game that we all had to learn lessons from playing at the Euros and to come back stronger. I am committed to helping us return to a major tournament as quickly as possible and improving on what we have achieved until now. The players and my staff share that determination and the hard work resumes next month.

“We have made a solid start to the World Cup qualifiers and we are looking to take the experience of tournament football into the forthcoming games and to remain in contention for Qatar 2022 after the next triple-header.

“I would like to thank Steven Reid and Stevie Woods for their contributions to the national team, not only during the summer but especially in my early months in the job, when we had some tough times and results, but they were always there to support me.

“I appreciate how demanding it is to have a club job and still find time and enthusiasm to travel with the national team in the international breaks. They both have big seasons ahead for their respective clubs and I wish them well for the future.

“Austin has major tournament experience with Northern Ireland and I now a respected set-piece coach in England’s Premier League. He is a specialist coach and his approach to coaching on the field and use of data off it will be an asset to the existing backroom staff.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience both as a top-class international goalkeeper and as a respected goalkeeping coach in the English Premier League and the United States. I am sure our goalkeepers will enjoy working with Chris and benefit from the knowledge he has accumulated throughout his career.”

Clarke named his Scotland squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova and Austria earlier on Tuesday, in which Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson earned a maiden call-up.