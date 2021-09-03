Steve Clarke urging performance from Scotland players against Moldova as fans return in number to Hampden Park

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has called on his players to deliver a performance for the returning Tartan Army against Moldova.

An expected crowd of 35,000 at Hampden Park will see Scotland tonight, with Clarke keen for his players to harness the atmosphere to deliver a big result.

The midweek defeat against Denmark dropped Scotland to fourth in their qualifying group, putting an onus on three points in Glasgow tonight.

Clarke said: “All the players, coaching staff and myself look forward to having the backing of the Tartan Army. Hopefully we can get a fast start in the game, start on the front foot and get them right behind them team as they can make a difference.

“I think any game of football without a crowd at this level is not what you want. The players enjoy the intensity of the crowd.

“Even going to Denmark the other night, it was a fantastic atmosphere inside the stadium.

“Players enjoy that. Big players always enjoy playing in front of a crowd and showing what they can do. They enjoying showing off, if you like.

“That’s what they want to so, they want to show everyone how good they are so hopefully we can produce a performance for the Tartan Army on Saturday.”

Clarke has been boosted by the return of John McGinn, Stephen O’Donnell, Kevin Nisbet and Nathan Patterson to the fold after they missed the Copenhagen visit.

After no wins in their three European Championship games this summer and a loss in their first World Cup qualifier post-tournament, there is perhaps a need for a lift in the mood around the national team.

Clarke said: “It is important to win games. If you win games the feel-good factor is always there. We understand our job. We are all professionals. We have been in the game a long time. Some longer than others. For example me longer than Billy Gilmour.

“We understand only good performances and victories make people happy and that’s what we will be trying to do at the weekend.

“Listen, we know by and large they will come and sit in and be difficult to break down but it is our job to move the ball quickly so in the training session we do you are working on one or two touch passing and moving the ball quickly and trying to create space. But we know they will be dogged.

“They were dogged the other night against Austria, they took until 45 minutes to get the first goal and 96 minutes to get the second, so we know they will be dogged.

“It is up to us to break the resilience and dominate the ball and pass the ball well and pass it quickly and create chances to get the crowd on board, get the crowd with us, and hopefully a good performance and a good three points. “