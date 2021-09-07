Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Scotland

Shay Logan backs ex-Aberdeen team-mate Lewis Ferguson to add to Scotland cap

By Jamie Durent
September 7, 2021, 6:00 am
Lewis Ferguson.
Shay Logan has backed his former Aberdeen team-mate Lewis Ferguson to rack up many more Scotland caps after his international bow.

Ferguson made his debut for Scotland in the 2-0 defeat to Denmark last week after being called up to the senior squad for the first time.

Logan played alongside Ferguson for three years at Pittodrie before his departure to Cove this summer, watching the 22-year-old develop from a young upstart to the mainstay of the Dons midfield.

Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan.
Logan said: “In all honesty, he should have had the call a long time ago in my opinion. I know he didn’t play long the other day, but it’s well-deserved.

“He’s had a great run at Aberdeen and he’s performed consistently well for a long time.

“I know he’s still young, but if you’re good enough then you’re old enough. I’m sure he’ll have more caps to come.

“I always him remember being confident on the ball and strong. I think he’s got better and more confident. See how far he can go because he’s got great talent.”

Ferguson got the call to Steve Clarke’s squad last month after injuries to Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong sidelined them. He was an unused substitute against Moldova on Saturday, but could feature against Austria in Vienna tonight.

Logan’s own prospects at the start of his Cove career have been hampered by contracting Covid-19.

The full-back missed games against Dumbarton and Clyde through the virus but returned to the team for the victory over Stenhousemuir in the SPFL Trust Trophy at the weekend.

He said: “The first five days was really bad – it hit me hard to be honest. I couldn’t tell you where I picked it up from.

Shay Logan was back involved for Cove Rangers against Stenhousemuir.
“It hit me hard for the first five or six days then it got gradually better. Luckily I’m fit enough to withstand things like that.

“With Covid there’s going to be a lot of disruptions for every team. It’s just the way the virus is working. Hopefully I’ve got the antibodies now and I don’t contract it again.”

Victory on Saturday earned Cove a home game against Albion Rovers in the third round next month.

Logan added: “Any cup competition you’re in you want to win. We’re in this competition to win and the gaffer played a strong team on Saturday.”

