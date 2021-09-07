Lyndon Dykes says Scotland’s World Cup push is driven by Euros experience

Lyndon Dykes says Scotland’s eagerness to experience another major tournament shone through in their superb World Cup qualifying victory over Austria.

The Scots triumphed 1-0 in Vienna courtesy of Dykes’ first-half penalty, with the result moving Steve Clarke’s men second in Group F with four matches remaining.

The impressive victory moves Scotland four points clear of Austria – who are ranked 23rd in the world – and sets up a crucial home match against third-placed Israel at Hampden Park next month.

After the national team tasted their first finals for 23 years during this summer’s European Championships, Dykes says the squad has a determination to follow it up by reaching next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Dykes said: “It should leave us in a good position in the group. It’s also a good position in the changing room to build on the togetherness and confidence we have got.

“Going into the next games it’s must-wins, but we need to be going in with more confidence again.

“I have always said the players we have in our squad are amazing and have great ability, so we have to keep building game-by-game.

“It could be massive. We want to get to another major tournament.

“We have had the blood of the first one at the Euros and we want to keep doing that.

“We have to keep the momentum going, and keep building on it.

“Momentum in football is a massive thing for all players and teams.

“We need to keep together and keep winning.”

Dykes’ goal was his second in as many games following his winner against Moldova on Saturday, which follows a rich vein of scoring form for Queens Park Rangers.

The 25-year-old feels his national team partnership with Che Adams – who won the penalty – is beginning to flourish.

He added: “I’m feeling really good at the moment. I’m scoring goals for my club and my country, and that’s something I want to keep doing.

“I’m working really hard on the training pitch and doing the best I can. Hopefully I can kick on.

“We work hard up front. Sometimes it’s not as easy as everyone thinks. You have to try and hold the ball up, defend from the front and score when you get chances.

“I love playing with Che as I think we work well together. Hopefully we can make a great partnership for the future.

“Che came in a bit later than me, so we haven’t really played that long together.

“Sometimes you just get that click with partners. He plays up front with a partner at his club, while Charlie Austin came in with me at QPR and we did really well.

“I’m sure it’s something the manager sees. We always work the hardest we can.

“We try to hold the ball up for the boys up front. We have got a great partnership there. I also thought me and Kevin Nisbet did really well the other night, playing together for the first time.

“I will play with anyone though – it’s up to the manager to decide.”

Dykes accepts his penalty was somewhat fortunate to find the net after creeping under the body of Austria goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, adding: “It wasn’t one of my best ones, but I put a bit of power on it and it hit the back of the net so I was happy to see it.

“The next one, I will make sure I hit better.”