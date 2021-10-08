Neil Doncaster: Scottish Premiership clubs ‘overwhelmingly positive’ on proposed introduction of VAR

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster says Scottish top-flight clubs appear strongly in favour of introducing video assistant referees (VAR).

The Scottish FA and SPFL co-hosted a meeting with Premiership clubs on the proposed introduction of VAR for all men’s top-tier league matches and selected cup matches.

Howard Webb, the 2010 FIFA World Cup final referee who implemented VAR in the United States, gave a presentation to clubs on how the technology has evolved since its introduction in 2018.

A statement released by the SFA said Premiership representatives were “broadly supportive” of VAR being introduced and discussions will continue with a view to a formal SPFL vote taking place.

The Scottish FA reiterated its offer of underwriting the training costs for match officials, with match costs being borne equally by Premiership clubs.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We were keen to hear the views of cinch Premiership clubs, who were overwhelmingly positive about the benefits of introducing VAR in Scottish football.

“We will now continue that dialogue and working up the detail of a formal proposal, with a view to putting forward a resolution that will enable VAR to be introduced as soon as is practicably possible in the cinch Premiership.

“This will not be an overnight process, bearing in mind the lengthy training and set-up that will be required.

“Any such proposal would ensure that none of the costs of implementing VAR in the cinch Premiership would be borne by other SPFL clubs.”

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “The meeting was really productive and Howard’s presentation was well-received: clubs were really engaged as he outlined the journey VAR had been on not just in the United States but in general.

“The Scottish FA remains fully supportive of its implementation for the benefit of the image and status of our domestic game, but also to provide support to our match officials on the domestic, European and international stages.”