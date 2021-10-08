Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Neil Doncaster: Scottish Premiership clubs ‘overwhelmingly positive’ on proposed introduction of VAR

By Danny Law
October 8, 2021, 5:56 pm Updated: October 8, 2021, 5:57 pm
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster says Scottish top-flight clubs appear strongly in favour of introducing video assistant referees (VAR).

The Scottish FA and SPFL co-hosted a meeting with Premiership clubs on the proposed introduction of VAR for all men’s top-tier league matches and selected cup matches.

Howard Webb, the 2010 FIFA World Cup final referee who implemented VAR in the United States, gave a presentation to clubs on how the technology has evolved since its introduction in 2018.

A statement released by the SFA said Premiership representatives were “broadly supportive” of VAR being introduced and discussions will continue with a view to a formal SPFL vote taking place.

Discussions will continue towards a formal vote by SPFL clubs on introducing VAR.

The Scottish FA reiterated its offer of underwriting the training costs for match officials, with match costs being borne equally by Premiership clubs.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We were keen to hear the views of cinch Premiership clubs, who were overwhelmingly positive about the benefits of introducing VAR in Scottish football.

“We will now continue that dialogue and working up the detail of a formal proposal, with a view to putting forward a resolution that will enable VAR to be introduced as soon as is practicably possible in the cinch Premiership.

“This will not be an overnight process, bearing in mind the lengthy training and set-up that will be required.

“Any such proposal would ensure that none of the costs of implementing VAR in the cinch Premiership would be borne by other SPFL clubs.”

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “The meeting was really productive and Howard’s presentation was well-received: clubs were really engaged as he outlined the journey VAR had been on not just in the United States but in general.

“The Scottish FA remains fully supportive of its implementation for the benefit of the image and status of our domestic game, but also to provide support to our match officials on the domestic, European and international stages.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal