Boss Steve Clarke urges Scotland to retain focus after sensational World Cup qualifier win

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has warned there can be no let up in the bid to secure a World Cup play-off spot despite a heroic Hampden win.

Clarke’s never say die Scots gained control of the race to finish Group F runners-up with a dramatic defeat of rivals Israel.

Scotland twice fought back from behind before Scott McTominay netted four minutes into injury time to secure a vital 3-2 win in a breathless clash in Glasgow.

Such was the enormity of the victory that moved Scotland four points clear in second spot the normally reserved Clarke sprinted down the touch-line in celebration at the late winner.

The Scots now only need wins against minnows the Faroe Islands and Moldova to secure a play off spot in March.

Clarke has urged the Scots to retain focus to get the job done.

He said: “It’s just one more step on the road to Qatar.

“In the context of the group it is a big three points as it puts us in control of the position.

“However we need another three points on Tuesday against the Faroes – that’s the next target, another cup final.

“That’s what we’ll focus on – the next game and how we need three more points.

“It’s a good night, it’s a good second half, it’s three points.

“It’s been a while since Hampden was rocking like that.

“I’ve been saying for a long time that this is a group of players who want to do well for their country and want to be successful for their country.

“Every time they go on to the pitch, they show it.

“They showed it again in the second half against Israel when they dug deep for it.”

Clarke hails Scotland’s fighting spirit

Scotland twice fell behind and also had a penalty saved just before half-time when 2-1 down. Lyndon Dykes also had a penalty saved just before the break.

Clarke hailed his players’ mental strength for bouncing back from the loss of two poor goals from set-pieces and also the spot kick set back.

He said: “Conceding those goals were two big disappointments for the lads and they had to find their way back into the game again, which we did just on half-time with the penalty.

“Then Dykes misses the penalty. Last month he was the hero, he scored the penalty.

“I said to the lads at half-time just make sure you bail Dykesy out.

“It would have been easy for them to feel sorry for themselves at half-time.

“It would have been easy for them to think it wasn’t going to be their night.

“But they refused to accept it.”

Dykes taken off penalty kick duties

Fired weakly straight down the middle, QPR striker Dykes’ penalty was easily saved by keeper Ofir Marciano who did not have to move to make the block.

Dykes redeemed himself with the equaliser after the break with a goal which was initially ruled out but then given after the incident went to VAR.

In Scotland’s previous match, a 1-0 defeat of Austria in Vienna last month, Dykes netted from the spot but there was some fortune about the goal as it was down the middle and squirmed under the keeper.

Clarke reassured Dykes he didn’t doubt him at the break against Israel.

However following the 3-2 win the Scotland gaffer confirmed Dykes has been taken off penalty duties.

He said: “I just said I never doubted you. I don’t doubt him because he’s got character but they’ve all got character.

“I’ve already told Dykes that he’s not on the next one.

“We’ll decide depending on the starting line up. We decide from there.

“It just puts extra pressure on Dykes if he goes to the next one.

“No doubt when he’s calmed down a little bit and I’ve calmed down a little bit, he’ll come and ask me to take the next one.”

The adrenaline rush of the late winner

Scotland refused to give up and netted a winner that delivered a mammoth step towards the play-offs four minutes into injury time.

When McTominay bundled the ball over the line the capacity crowd erupted.

Clarke said: “When you score late, you get that adrenalin rush, everybody’s still buzzing and still excited about it.

“Jack (Hendry) gets the touch, Scott puts it in with whatever part of his body I’m not quite sure.

“It wasn’t his hand or his arms so it counts.

“It doesn’t matter how you put them in, so long as you do.

“The Tartan Army were fantastic and they went away happy

“It was my first experience of a good win here at Hampden with the full crowd and the players went out and they enjoyed it. Hopefully they can feed off each other.”