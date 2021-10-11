Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Scotland fan view: Steve Clarke’s side drag themselves off the canvas twice to deliver knockout blow

By Chris Crighton
October 11, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 11, 2021, 11:53 am
Scotland fans at full time after the win against Israel.
If you are a connoisseur of set-piece defending, this one probably wasn’t for you. But for any other sports fan, this was the place to be on Saturday.

Scotland and Israel might not be heavyweights on the football scene but that did not prevent them from producing a compelling and fluctuating bout, the hosts twice dragging themselves off the canvas to deliver a knockout blow at the death. If the first half, after Lyndon Dykes’ abject penalty, had ended in fury, the conclusion to the second could hardly have been wilder.

Considering the height of the stakes – for Scotland, victory would represent a major step towards getting their name on the bill for the undisputed world championship, whereas Israel knew defeat would likely spell the end of their days as contenders – the quality of the contest was remarkable.

Neither side was intimidated by the size of the prize or paralysed by the consequences of failure, as had arguably occurred when these same sides served up a deplorable spectacle in the European Championship playoffs a year and a day earlier.

The scoresheet, of course, is not the only thing which was empty then but full here. Stands whose patrons numbered nil in 2020 held over 50,000 this time, and the noise released upon Scott McTominay’s winner was worthy of not only that many but also the thousands more who would have witnessed Hampden’s other recent battles had they been permitted.

Lyndon Dykes celebrates after scoring Scotland’s second goal.

It was certainly a very different type of celebration to those which greeted the successes of Scotland’s last qualifying campaign, though one hesitates to call it a better one.

The magnitude of reaching Euro 2020 was such that, even apart, Scotland experienced it together. The country now lives in hope that 2022 will provide a repeat, which can be savoured as one.

