Kevin Nisbet ready to take on Scotland spot-kick duties if selected for Faroe Islands encounter

Kevin Nisbet will put himself forward to take Scotland’s next penalty if he reclaims his place in Steve Clarke’s starting line-up.

Hibernian forward Nisbet has been on the bench for the last two national team victories against Austria and Israel, since his last start in the 1-0 win over Moldova at Hampden Park in September.

His chance could come again in tonight’s World Cup qualifier away to Faroe Islands, after Che Adams withdrew from the squad with a muscle injury.

Clarke revealed after the game that forward Lyndon Dykes will be relieved of penalty kick duties, following his miss in Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 triumph over Israel.

Nisbet says he is ready to assume the spot-kick responsibility if he is selected.

He said: “As a striker you always want to score goals. I have missed a few, but I’ll never stop backing myself to go and step up to take one.

“We tend to practise them more at club level. Obviously Martin Boyle is on them at club level and he’s scored a good few, but I’ll keep practising and hopefully my turn comes again.

“It’s not nice to see people getting injured. Che and I get on really well so it wasn’t nice to see him come off with an injury.

“But it is an opportunity for me to play and, if it’s from the start or during the game, I’ll be ready when called upon.”

Nisbet does not expect comfortable night in Faroes

Scotland’s win over Israel sparked a euphoric reaction, with the result leaving them just two wins away from clinching a World Cup qualifying play-off place.

Nisbet says the focus has quickly switched to preparing for the trip to the an improved Faroes side, who are ranked 114th in the world.

He added: “With results like that I think you need to be able to enjoy the night and wind down, but then the next day you’re straight into the Faroes.

“Our training and full focus is on the Faroes, because it’s going to be a tricky game.

“I think we just need to keep the ball moving and keep things quick. We need to go in with the same mindset as we had against Israel.

“Every game now is a cup final towards the end of the campaign. We need to go in knowing we need to work hard, move the ball and give them respect, because they are a good team.

“They have good players and have had some decent results, so we won’t underestimate anyone.

“It’s going to be tough. Teams who go away to the Faroes don’t win comfortably. We need to be at it from the first whistle and put some dominance in the game.

“We’re sitting four points ahead and it’s in our hands to go and finish the job.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up away to the Faroes and away to Moldova and at home to Denmark.

“It’s not over yet, but it’s up to us to go and finish the campaign strongly.”

‘You need to think quicker and act quicker’

Nisbet is aiming to win his ninth cap in Torshavn, with the 24-year-old enjoying his early experiences of international football.

He added: “You need to be a lot sharper, quicker and stronger. As soon as you go up the levels everything sort of multiplies by 10.

“You need to think quicker and act quicker. Especially when you are playing with boys who are playing in the Premier League and have won Champions Leagues and are playing week-in week-out at a very high level – the level you want to get to.

“But I think I’ve settled in well. I’ve been in a couple of camps now and I’m really enjoying it.”