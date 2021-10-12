Steve Clarke demands final push from Scotland as they close in on World Cup play-off spot

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is urging one final push from his players in order to secure a World Cup qualifying play-off spot.

The Scots struck late to defeat Faroe Islands 1-0 in Torshavn, courtesy of Lyndon Dykes’ goal in the dying minutes.

The national side have now won four matches on the bounce, and have the opportunity to clinch second place in Group F with another triumph away to Moldova next month.

Clarke said: “We are in a good position, but we have worked hard to be in this position.

“It hasn’t come easy getting the 12 points. It’s difficult to win four in a row at any level, but especially at international level.

“It’s a big 12 points but we are not going to take our eye off the ball. We know what we have to do next month and we will try to get the three points to secure second place.

“Hopefully we can do it in Moldova and make it five in a row. It’s up to us to work really hard to make sure things go our way.”

Clarke admits his side’s victory over the 114th-ranked Faroes was far from pretty, but says the home side’s strong display came as no surprise.

He added: “It’s a game that everybody thinks we should win comfortably, but there are no easy games.

“It took Denmark a long time to win here, and anybody who comes here knows they have been in a battle.

“It was the game we expected. Big credit to the Faroe Islands, I thought they were terrific. Especially in the first half when they caused us one or two problems.

“I’m pleased my goalkeeper had the performance he did. He had one great save, and he was safe hands all night which kept us from getting too nervous.

“We didn’t play as well as we could in the first half, that’s definite.

“I thought we were much better in the second half, we were more aggressive with our passing. We got behind them and tried to cause them problems.

“We had better control of the game and eventually led to the second goal.

“It’s a group of players that have shown they have got the character to come away to difficult places and get a result for their country.

“They have done it before, and this was no different.”

Dykes became the first player since Colin Stein in 1969 to net in four consecutive Scotland matches, however he and Ryan Christie will miss the Moldova match after picking up their second yellow cards of the qualifying campaign.

Clarke is thrilled with Dykes’ recent impact, adding: “I’m pleased with Lyndon, I know what I get off him and what he brings the team.

“Sometimes he doesn’t get the credit he deserves, but this run of goals is winning us important points.

“Everyone wants to be successful and Lyndon is a big part of that.

“When you get to this stage of the competition, you are going to get the two yellows that rule players out.

“It will be a chance for someone else to be the hero next month.”