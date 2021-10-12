Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Clarke demands final push from Scotland as they close in on World Cup play-off spot

By Andy Skinner
October 12, 2021, 10:55 pm Updated: October 13, 2021, 9:04 am
Scotland manager Steve Clarke.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke is urging one final push from his players in order to secure a World Cup qualifying play-off spot.

The Scots struck late to defeat Faroe Islands 1-0 in Torshavn, courtesy of Lyndon Dykes’ goal in the dying minutes.

The national side have now won four matches on the bounce, and have the opportunity to clinch second place in Group F with another triumph away to Moldova next month.

Clarke said: “We are in a good position, but we have worked hard to be in this position.

“It hasn’t come easy getting the 12 points. It’s difficult to win four in a row at any level, but especially at international level.

“It’s a big 12 points but we are not going to take our eye off the ball. We know what we have to do next month and we will try to get the three points to secure second place.

“Hopefully we can do it in Moldova and make it five in a row. It’s up to us to work really hard to make sure things go our way.”

Clarke admits his side’s victory over the 114th-ranked Faroes was far from pretty, but says the home side’s strong display came as no surprise.

Scotland Scott McTominay gets a strike at goal under pressure from the Faroes’ Heini Vatnsdal.

He added: “It’s a game that everybody thinks we should win comfortably, but there are no easy games.

“It took Denmark a long time to win here, and anybody who comes here knows they have been in a battle.

“It was the game we expected. Big credit to the Faroe Islands, I thought they were terrific. Especially in the first half when they caused us one or two problems.

“I’m pleased my goalkeeper had the performance he did. He had one great save, and he was safe hands all night which kept us from getting too nervous.

Scotland’s Craig Gordon makes a first half save from Ari Mohr Jonsson

“We didn’t play as well as we could in the first half, that’s definite.

“I thought we were much better in the second half, we were more aggressive with our passing. We got behind them and tried to cause them problems.

“We had better control of the game and eventually led to the second goal.

“It’s a group of players that have shown they have got the character to come away to difficult places and get a result for their country.

“They have done it before, and this was no different.”

Dykes became the first player since Colin Stein in 1969 to net in four consecutive Scotland matches, however he and Ryan Christie will miss the Moldova match after picking up their second yellow cards of the qualifying campaign.

Lyndon Dykes celebrates his late winner for Scotland against the Faroes.
Clarke is thrilled with Dykes’ recent impact, adding: “I’m pleased with Lyndon, I know what I get off him and what he brings the team.

“Sometimes he doesn’t get the credit he deserves, but this run of goals is winning us important points.

“Everyone wants to be successful and Lyndon is a big part of that.

“When you get to this stage of the competition, you are going to get the two yellows that rule players out.

“It will be a chance for someone else to be the hero next month.”

