North Region Junior football round-up: Banks ‘o Dee put 11 past Colony Park in McBookie.com Superleague

McBookie.com Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee hit double figures for the second time this season as they crushed Colony Park 11-0 at Spain Park.

Dee’s goals came courtesy of Jamie Buglass (3), Mark Gilmour (2), Lachie Macleod (2), Mark Hamilton, Michael Philipson, Jack Henderson and an own goal.

Bridge of Don Thistle kept themselves in touch after a 3-1 Aberdeen Sports Village victory against Nairn St. Ninian in which Stewart Rennie, Chris Hay and Chris Angus all scored, while Kanye Macdonald replied with a late consolation for Saints.

At Crombie Park, goals from Elliot Duff and William Mathers gave Culter a 2-1 success against 10-man Banchory St. Ternan, who responded with a last-minute Craig Mackie header.

East End hit six without reply at Deveronside, while a Sam Robertson effort was sufficient to give Dyce three points in the Ian Mair Park clash with Montrose Roselea.

James Cairns and Jack Craig were the men who mattered as Hermes won 2-1 at Hall Russell United, while, at The Meadows, defences were on top as Ellon United’s encounter with Maud ended goalless.

Stoneywood Parkvale remain clear at the head of the First Division after a 5-1 win at Dufftown after going a goal down early on. Curtis Kane was the star man with a treble assisted by Craig Marshall and Neale Davidson.

At Glenury Park, Stonehaven kept themselves in contention, defeating Fraserburgh United 4-1 with Keith Horne hitting a hat-trick and Blair MacLennan also on target. Owen Blackhall fired the consolation for the Broch.

Buchanhaven Hearts got the better of Aberdeen University thanks to counters from Ryan Duncan and Jamie Shewan, with Mourad Ahamache on the scoresheet for the students.

Daniel Brown scored the game’s only goal as Glentanar took the Second Division honours at Burghead Thistle, while first half goals from Cruden Bay’s Callum Main and Devin Kennedy were not enough to prevent them going down 3-2 at Forres Thistle.

Newmachar United remain top of the table thanks to first half efforts by Matty Tough and Chris Hardie at New Elgin, while Rothie Rovers kept up the pressure with a thumping 9-1 victory at home to Whitehills, the goals coming from Jake Stewart (4), Kenny Mair (2), Stuart Hodge, Keith Walker and Ash Vasey.

RESULTS

McBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE

Banks O’Dee 11-0 Colony Park

Bridge of Don Thistle 3-1 Nairn St. Ninian

Culter 2-1 Banchory St. Ternan

Deveronside 0-6 East End

Dyce 1-0 Montrose Roselea

Ellon United 0-0 Maud

Hall Russell United 1-2 Hermes

FIRST DIVISION

Buchanhaven Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen University

Dufftown 1-5 Stoneywood Parkvale

Stonehaven 4-1 Fraserburgh United

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle 0-1 Glentanar

Forres Thistle 3-2 Cruden Bay

New Elgin 0-2 Newmachar United

Rothie Rovers 9-1 Whitehills

FIXTURES

TUESDAY AUGUST 17

LEAGUE CUP SECTION 1

Whitehills v Forres Thistle

SECTION 3

Maud v Fraserburgh United

SECTION 4

Colony Park v Ellon United

SECTION 5

Newmachar United v East End

SECTION 6

Culter v Stoneywood Parkvale

Glentanar v Banchory St. Ternan

SECTION 7

Stonehaven v Bridge of Don Thistle

SECTION 8

Hall Russell United v Hermes

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 18

LEAGUE CUP SECTION 2

Islavale v Deveronside

(Kick-offs 7 pm)

SATURDAY AUGUST 21

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP 1ST ROUND

Ashfield v Islavale

Auchinleck Talbot v Montrose Roselea

Banks O’Dee v Harthill Royal

Beith v Maud

Bridge of Don Thistle v Lochee United

Burghead Thistle v Ardrossan Winton Rovers

Carluke Rovers v Sunnybank

Colony Park v Hurlford United

Cruden Bay v Lanark United

Culter v Hermes

Dufftown v Letham FC

Dyce v Buchanhaven Hearts

Ellon United v Dundee St. James

Forres Thistle v Tayport

Gartcairn v East End

Hall Russell United v Renfrew

Irvine Meadow v Deveronside

Longside v Fraserburgh United

Nairn St. Ninian v Shotts Bon Accord

Rothie Rovers v Kilsyth Rangers

Scone Thistle v New Elgin

Stonehaven v Syngenta

Stoneywood Parkvale v Wishaw Juniors

Whitehills v Arthurlie

(Kick-offs 2.30)

McBOOKIE.COM SECOND DIVISION

Newmachar United v Glentanar

(Kick-off 2)