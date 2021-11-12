Scotland seal World Cup play-off place after 2-0 victory against Moldova

Scotland have booked a play-off place for the World Cup in Qatar after a composed 2-0 victory over Moldova in Chisinau.

Nathan Patterson’s first goal for his country and Ché Adams’ second-half finish ensures Scotland will give themselves a fighting chance of making their first World Cup since 1998.

Craig Gordon also kept out a late penalty from Vadim Rata, which means his side have an unassailable lead in second place in Group F with Israel now unable to catch them.

Scotland still have one qualifying game to go, against Denmark at Hampden Park on Monday night, before the draw for the play-offs takes place on November 26.

They will be able to play with the handbrake off a little against the Danes, the runaway leaders in the group who have already sealed their place at the tournament next year. But Scotland could still do with a point to ensure they are seeded for a home tie in the play-offs.

With Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes suspended, Scott McTominay ill and Grant Hanley injured, Liam Cooper started in defence while Stuart Armstrong and John McGinn were in support of Adams.

The Southampton striker had a goal disallowed inside three minutes and Billy Gilmour saw a goal-bound effort blocked as Scotland pressed the initiative early.

Skipper Andy Robertson‘s enterprising drive and shot was beaten away by Stanislav Namasco at his near post but his opposite number was forced into an even better save, as Gordon turned Artur Ionita’s header over from point-blank range.

It took 39 minutes but the nerves were finally settled. Patterson, who has just one league start to his name this season, collected a pass from McGinn before whipping the ball into Namasco’s far corner.

It was little more than Scotland deserved based on their first-half display. While the lead was just one, the majority of the play had come from Steve Clarke’s side who clearly did not want to afford Moldova any sort of optimism.

The game was now in Clarke’s wheelhouse. Scotland had the advantage and a system which allowed them to manage the game.

Adams was full of endeavour in the lone striker role and certainly did not lack for effort. Channels were run into and clever runs were made, however it looked as though the killer touch was evading him in front of goal.

But on a night where things went Scotland’s way, Adams was to get his bit of fortune.

Patterson was the provider this time, running on to a sumptuous back-heel from the excellent McGinn, and delivering a cross to the back post where Adams was able to convert on the slide.

There was an assurity and confidence about this Scotland side which may be unfamiliar to some. Granted, it was against a side who are among the lowest-ranked nations in the world, but Scotland always looked like masters of their own destiny.

Cooper had a header cleared off the line, Adams had a second goal disallowed for offside and Gilmour, who padded his ever-improving CV with another accomplished international display, had a shot narrowly wide of the far post.

There was one moment of tension, when Patterson was penalised for handball by VAR, but a vital save from Gordon kept out Rata. A superb covering tackle from Kieran Tierney prevented Rata from converting the rebound.

Clarke was able to hand Jacob Brown his debut, replacing Adams, and also give Gilmour a rest. The only downside was the yellow card picked up by Patterson, which will see him suspended for Monday’s game.

But the remainder of the squad can walk out at Hampden in buoyant mood.