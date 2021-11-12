Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland seal World Cup play-off place after 2-0 victory against Moldova

By Jamie Durent
November 12, 2021, 6:52 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 8:15 pm
Scotland striker Che Adams celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Moldova
Scotland have booked a play-off place for the World Cup in Qatar after a composed 2-0 victory over Moldova in Chisinau.

Nathan Patterson’s first goal for his country and Ché Adams’ second-half finish ensures Scotland will give themselves a fighting chance of making their first World Cup since 1998.

Craig Gordon also kept out a late penalty from Vadim Rata, which means his side have an unassailable lead in second place in Group F with Israel now unable to catch them.

Scotland still have one qualifying game to go, against Denmark at Hampden Park on Monday night, before the draw for the play-offs takes place on November 26.

They will be able to play with the handbrake off a little against the Danes, the runaway leaders in the group who have already sealed their place at the tournament next year. But Scotland could still do with a point to ensure they are seeded for a home tie in the play-offs.

With Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes suspended, Scott McTominay ill and Grant Hanley injured, Liam Cooper started in defence while Stuart Armstrong and John McGinn were in support of Adams.

The Southampton striker had a goal disallowed inside three minutes and Billy Gilmour saw a goal-bound effort blocked as Scotland pressed the initiative early.

Skipper Andy Robertson‘s enterprising drive and shot was beaten away by Stanislav Namasco at his near post but his opposite number was forced into an even better save, as Gordon turned Artur Ionita’s header over from point-blank range.

It took 39 minutes but the nerves were finally settled. Patterson, who has just one league start to his name this season, collected a pass from McGinn before whipping the ball into Namasco’s far corner.

Scotland wing-back Nathan Patterson opens the scoring
It was little more than Scotland deserved based on their first-half display. While the lead was just one, the majority of the play had come from Steve Clarke’s side who clearly did not want to afford Moldova any sort of optimism.

The game was now in Clarke’s wheelhouse. Scotland had the advantage and a system which allowed them to manage the game.

Adams was full of endeavour in the lone striker role and certainly did not lack for effort. Channels were run into and clever runs were made, however it looked as though the killer touch was evading him in front of goal.

But on a night where things went Scotland’s way, Adams was to get his bit of fortune.

Patterson was the provider this time, running on to a sumptuous back-heel from the excellent McGinn, and delivering a cross to the back post where Adams was able to convert on the slide.

Ché Adams turns the ball home from close range for Scotland's second goal
There was an assurity and confidence about this Scotland side which may be unfamiliar to some. Granted, it was against a side who are among the lowest-ranked nations in the world, but Scotland always looked like masters of their own destiny.

Cooper had a header cleared off the line, Adams had a second goal disallowed for offside and Gilmour, who padded his ever-improving CV with another accomplished international display, had a shot narrowly wide of the far post.

There was one moment of tension, when Patterson was penalised for handball by VAR, but a vital save from Gordon kept out Rata. A superb covering tackle from Kieran Tierney prevented Rata from converting the rebound.

Clarke was able to hand Jacob Brown his debut, replacing Adams, and also give Gilmour a rest. The only downside was the yellow card picked up by Patterson, which will see him suspended for Monday’s game.

But the remainder of the squad can walk out at Hampden in buoyant mood.

