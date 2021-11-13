Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland fan view: A surprisingly stress-free 90 minutes in Chisinau to secure World Cup play-off

By Chris Crighton
November 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Nathan Patterson (centre) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Billy Gilmour, Andy Robertson and John McGinn during Scotland's win in Moldova.
It is a rare occurrence indeed for a Scotland team to run out against an opponent from outside the top 100 in the FIFA ranking and play around them as if a class apart. Rarer still for it to happen when the stakes are high.

More often than not, Scotland tend to allow unheralded nations to establish parity by playing to their level. The only thing fluid about it is what the Tartan Army requires to consume to make it through the fraught experience.

Refreshment here, though, came in the form of an excellent, assured and dominant display by a group of young Scottish players confident in their own – and each other’s – technique. Their passing and interplay was fast, precise and patient, and ultimately handsomely rewarded.

Before too much smoke is blown up Steve Clarke and his squad, it must be noted that the scrappy wins over Moldova and the Faroes earlier in this campaign fell into the habitual, laboured category.

Without wishing to be harsh on Lyndon Dykes, to whom playoff qualification owes more than any other individual, perhaps his towering presence dupes Scotland into a more basic, direct approach which, while exploiting his talents, serves to suppress those of others.

But after so many years of Scotland’s national team scarcely managing to find any way of winning a game, it would be ungracious to complain about it now having two.

Particularly since that is now how close they stand to a second consecutive tournament qualification. None of the teams they will face from hereon in will be as lowly as Moldova, and the next phase may well call for the attritional more than the attractive. But it is comforting to know that they have the ingredients to mix it with a high-level game if that is what they are called to do.

