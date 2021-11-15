Duncan Shearer: World Cup play-off seeding would be cherry on the cake for Scotland

Qualifying for the World Cup play-offs has been achieved but going into the draw later this month as one of the seeded nations would be the cherry on the cake for Scotland.

It is a measure of the progress this group of players is making under Steve Clarke that Friday’s 2-0 win in Moldova was achieved with the minimum of fuss.

But the fact there was no celebrating, just a quick pat on the back in recognition of a job well done, shows the determination of Steve’s squad.

I know people may not think home advantage is too important but believe me we will not be saying that in a couple of weeks when the draw is made.

I’d fancy Scotland to give any side a test in a packed Hampden in a one-off encounter.

We will get a chance to see if Scotland can do just that when they face Group F winners Denmark at the National Stadium tonight.

The Danes have been outstanding after taking maximum points from their nine games so far in the campaign and make no mistake they will be determined to make it a perfect 10 at Hampden.

But Scotland should be proud of their efforts too. To take 20 points from their nine matches represents a huge step in terms of our progress too and I’d argue our need is considerably greater tonight.

I expect the Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand will rest a few players for the game as this is an opportunity for him to cast an eye over some of the fringe players in his squad.

Their task is complete and they know they are going to Qatar but he will want to take a look at the supporting cast between now and the finals in November next year.

As for Scotland, with seven players in danger of missing of the play-off semi-final should they be cautioned tonight it must be tempting for Steve to leave a few out.

He can’t leave them all out of course and there are a few who likely have to play such as Andy Robertson, John McGinn and Billy Gilmour.

But it feels to me as if the other five – Stephen O’Donnell, Jack Hendry, Che Adams and Kevin Nisbet – might be a risk not worth taking under the circumstances.

With Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie both available again after missing the win on Friday it makes sense to play both of them although Adams may get the call if Dykes fails to recover from an ankle injury.

But don’t rule out a bold first start for Jacob Brown of Stoke City. It would be a brave selection in such a big game but maybe he can rise to the occasion.

Fraser’s Scotland career could be over

One man who I don’t expect to see donning the dark blue of Scotland anytime soon is former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser.

I was disappointed to see Fraser pull out of the squad due to injury only to be spotted training with his Newcastle United team-mates last week.

Steve handled the situation well by insisting he only wanted to focus on players who wanted to play for Scotland but it clearly stung him.

I’m not surprised. We both played in an era where we would have travelled all over the world to represent our country so to see a player drop out in the circumstances Fraser did leaves a sour taste.

Fraser has form for this of course having famously refused to extend his contract with Bournemouth as they fought to stay in the Premier League in case he suffered an injury which jeopardised his chances of a move elsewhere.

The contrast with that attitude and Dykes asking if he could travel with the team to cheer on his team-mates even though he was suspended for the Moldova game says it all.

I’d be hugely surprised to see Fraser play for Scotland again while Clarke is in charge.