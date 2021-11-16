North Region Junior football: Michael Philipson nets twice as champions Banks o’ Dee hit Ellon for eight in Superleague clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Michael Philipson nets twice as champions Banks o’ Dee hit Ellon for eight in Superleague clash

By Reporter
November 16, 2021, 11:45 am
Michael Philipson scored twice for Banks O'Dee
Michael Philipson scored twice for Banks O'Dee

McBookie.com Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee maintained their perfect league record with a crushing eight-goal romp against Ellon United at The Meadows in what was only their ninth outing of the current campaign.

Jack Henderson opened the scoring for the Spain Park side after 16 minutes before Dean Lawrie made it two just four minutes later.

With half time approaching, Craig MacAskill scored number three to see the visitors go in at the break with a healthy advantage.

Dee replaced defender Darryn Kelly with Kacper Lewecki at the interval and, within 10 minutes of the restart, Michael Philipson notched the fourth to put the game well beyond United.

Philipson fired in his second on the hour mark before Marc Young got in on the act a couple of minutes later.

Centre-back Neale Allan fired in goal number seven after a mazy run and Lachie MacLeod completed the rout with a few minutes remaining.

Spain Park co-manager Jamie Watt was relieved to finally get a league match played.

He said: “It was pretty comfortable and we have a few Superleague games between now and Christmas, although playing Saturday and Wednesday almost continuously is tough on the boys.

“You would have got good odds on Dean Lawrie, Marc Young and Neale Allan all scoring and that was Neale’s first goal for a couple of years.

“He doesn’t even usually score at training, but that’s one of our strengths that we can get goals from a number of areas of the team.”

Banks o’ Dee co-managers Roy McBain (left) and Jamie Watt.

Watt admitted the Scottish Junior Cup exit at the hands of Lochee United the previous week was a hard one to take, and said: “That was really disappointing as I felt we could go fairly deep in the competition. Conditions were awful and it was a total lottery, but we lost a really soft goal.”

Dee are still in the Scottish Cup, however, with a home clash with League One basement boys East Fife to come on Saturday week.

Watt said: “We had them watched at the weekend, I’ve spoken to Paul Hartley (Cove Rangers boss) about them and we’ll do our homework.

“There should be a decent crowd for that one and we’ll just go and enjoy it.” 

It’s another hectic week for the Spain Park outfit this week with trips to Kynoch Park tomorrow evening to face Keith in the Aberdeenshire Shield and Aberdeen Sports Village at the weekend to play Bridge of Don Thistle in the Superleague.

Recent signing Alan Redford picked up a knee strain in his first match for Dee last week and will miss tomorrow’s match, while Matthew Robertson is well on the road to recovery from the broken wrist he sustained earlier in the season.

