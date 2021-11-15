Scotland boss Steve Clarke confident best has yet to come from his Hampden heroes

Scotland boss Steve Clarke hailed his history-making Hampden heroes- and warned their best has yet to come.

The Scots secured a seeded spot in the World Cup play-offs in March with a sensational 2-0 defeat of group winners Denmark.

In-form Scotland have now won six straight qualifiers for the first time in the nation’s history.

The stunning victory is also the first time Scotland have won six straight competitive game since triumphing in six Home Nations matches in a row between March 1928 and February 1930.

Scotland will discover their play-off opponents, against an unseeded team, in the draw in Zurich on Friday, November 26.

Clarke reckons the Scots are on the way up – and aims to prove that by ending 24 years of World Cup heartache by qualifying for Qatar.

He said: “Six wins in a row at this level is no mean feat.

“We are a decent team and are improving all the time.

“This is a team that has grown together.

“Qualifying for the Euros, our first tournament in 23 years, was massive.

“Post-Euros you can see how we are still growing.

“The evolution of the team is good as we are improving all the time.”

Scotland will be ready for play-offs

Scotland are just two wins away from qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time since France in 1998.

Other confirmed group runners-up in the race to reach Qatar are Euro 2020 winners Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Sweden

Clarke said: “We have to wait and see who we have got in the draw then we will deal with it.

“We will be ready for it.

“The ultimate aim is to get to Qatar.

“This group of players and the head coach want to get to Qatar, so let’s see what next year brings.”

Denmark’s 100% record smashed

Denmark went into the Hampden showdown with a 100 percent record of nine wins from nine Group F games, having conceded just one goal.

However, Scotland shocked the group winners with goals either side of half-time from John Souttar and Che Adams.

Clarke has challenged his players to be at the top of their game at club level over the next five months so they go into the play-offs on a high in March.

Clarke said: “The performance level, with and without the ball, over the course of the 90 minutes was really good.

“There is good depth in our squad so hopefully they all stay fit and make it difficult for me in March.

“When I took on this job there was a lot of negativity, now there is a lot of positivity.

“We knew we were coming into this game in a good place.

“We put in a great performance in front of a full Hampden crowd. It was a great night for everyone.

“A lot can happen in four months and I hope the players keep their form with their clubs.

“We are in a good frame of mind and if we can pick up in March from where we left off that will be great.”

Emotional return for John Souttar

In starting against Denmark, Aberdeen-born Hearts defender John Souttar received his first Scotland game time since 2018.

He headed home the first goal.

It was a major milestone for Souttar, 25, who has been dogged by injury in recent years.

Clarke said: “I know how happy John was to be in the squad.

“The goal was the icing on the cake but his performance was superb.

“I gave him a big hug when he came off. I am absolutely delighted for John.”