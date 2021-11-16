John Souttar dedicates first Scotland goal to older brother Aaron following dream return from injury

John Souttar dedicated his first Scotland goal to older brother Aaron after helping Steve Clarke’s men secure a stunning 2-0 victory over Denmark at Hampden Park.

Defender Souttar marked his national team comeback with the opener in the World Cup qualifier, in his first cap for over three years.

The Hearts player was drafted back into the squad last week following an injury to Grant Hanley, and was handed his fourth cap against the Danes, who reached last summer’s Euro 2020 semi-finals.

It marked a fairytale return to the international fold for Souttar, who has spent much of the last two years on the sidelines after suffering two separate achilles injuries in quick succession.

Souttar, who was born in Aberdeen and grew up in Luthermuir, hailed the influence of his elder brother during the recovery process, insisting he was his first point of contact after the game.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s the pinnacle for me. I come from the North East where most of the Tartan Army are from.

“To score for Scotland is what dreams are made of for me.

“My first thoughts were for my older brother at home, Aaron, who has been a big help to me.

“He has the first person I thought of when I scored, I knew he was watching at home. So that was for him – and I FaceTimed him after it.

“It was a special moment and I wanted to share it with him, because he’s a top older brother.

🗣️ "For me to be involved in a game like that… I can't put it into words just now." A special night for Scotland and John Souttar 💙✨ pic.twitter.com/fS998LgypY — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 15, 2021

“It was emotional, seeing him so proud of me.”

Souttar says making a goalscoring return to the national team fold is beyond his wildest dreams, adding: “Everyone says it’s worth it now, everything I went through.

“I wouldn’t even have dreamed of this moment.

“When I got injured last time, to think I’d be back here in a year’s time, scoring at Hampden, it wasn’t even a dream. I couldn’t have imagined it.

“I never thought about getting this far and playing for Scotland. I just wanted to get back playing football. That was my only goal.

“So to be here, to score for Scotland at Hampden, that’s unbelievable.

“There’s a surgeon probably deserves my shirt, although I’m not sure he’d want it. But my mum should really have first dibs on it.”

Souttar’s goal set the tone for a wonderful night for the Scots, who added a late second goal through Che Adams.

The result ensures Scotland, who had already secured second place in Group F, will be seeded for next March’s play-offs.

Other confirmed group runners-up are Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Sweden.

Souttar added: “It’s not bad company. To play like that against a top team like Denmark will give us confidence as well.

“They’d only lost one goal in nine before tonight so for us to play like we did was something special.

“Yes, we had heart and enthusiasm. But we also passed the ball.

“We have good players and it was just a pleasure to be part of that performance and part of that group.

“It was a complete performance, especially in the first half when we passed it so well.

“Everyone to a man was superb.”