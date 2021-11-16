Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Souttar dedicates first Scotland goal to older brother Aaron following dream return from injury

By Andy Skinner
November 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Scotland's John Souttar celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against group winners Denmark.
John Souttar dedicated his first Scotland goal to older brother Aaron after helping Steve Clarke’s men secure a stunning 2-0 victory over Denmark at Hampden Park.

Defender Souttar marked his national team comeback with the opener in the World Cup qualifier, in his first cap for over three years.

The Hearts player was drafted back into the squad last week following an injury to Grant Hanley, and was handed his fourth cap against the Danes, who reached last summer’s Euro 2020 semi-finals.

It marked a fairytale return to the international fold for Souttar, who has spent much of the last two years on the sidelines after suffering two separate achilles injuries in quick succession.

Souttar, who was born in Aberdeen and grew up in Luthermuir, hailed the influence of his elder brother during the recovery process, insisting he was his first point of contact after the game.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s the pinnacle for me. I come from the North East where most of the Tartan Army are from.

“To score for Scotland is what dreams are made of for me.

“My first thoughts were for my older brother at home, Aaron, who has been a big help to me.

“He has the first person I thought of when I scored, I knew he was watching at home. So that was for him – and I FaceTimed him after it.

“It was a special moment and I wanted to share it with him, because he’s a top older brother.

“It was emotional, seeing him so proud of me.”

Souttar says making a goalscoring return to the national team fold is beyond his wildest dreams, adding: “Everyone says it’s worth it now, everything I went through.

“I wouldn’t even have dreamed of this moment.

“When I got injured last time, to think I’d be back here in a year’s time, scoring at Hampden, it wasn’t even a dream. I couldn’t have imagined it.

“I never thought about getting this far and playing for Scotland. I just wanted to get back playing football. That was my only goal.

“So to be here, to score for Scotland at Hampden, that’s unbelievable.

“There’s a surgeon probably deserves my shirt, although I’m not sure he’d want it. But my mum should really have first dibs on it.”

Souttar’s goal set the tone for a wonderful night for the Scots, who added a late second goal through Che Adams.

Che Adams celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 Scotland during a FIFA World Cup against Denmark.

The result ensures Scotland, who had already secured second place in Group F, will be seeded for next March’s play-offs.

Other confirmed group runners-up are Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Sweden.

Souttar added: “It’s not bad company. To play like that against a top team like Denmark will give us confidence as well.

“They’d only lost one goal in nine before tonight so for us to play like we did was something special.

“Yes, we had heart and enthusiasm. But we also passed the ball.

“We have good players and it was just a pleasure to be part of that performance and part of that group.

“It was a complete performance, especially in the first half when we passed it so well.

“Everyone to a man was superb.”

