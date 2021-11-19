Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle aim to halt Banks o’ Dee’s perfect record in eye-catching Superleague encounter

By Reporter
November 19, 2021, 6:00 am
Banks o' Dee and Bridge of Don Thistle will both be back in action this weekend. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen Sports Village hosts the McBookie.com Superleague’s game of the day on Saturday when Bridge of Don Thistle attempt to prevent champions Banks o’ Dee from making it 10 wins out of as many outings in the current campaign.

Leaders Culter travel to Links Park to face Montrose Roselea, while Hermes are also on the road with what promises to be a tricky 90 minutes at Dyce.

East End will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Colony Park to New Advocates Park and, elsewhere, Hall Russell United entertain Ellon United, Deveronside journey to Maud and Banchory St Ternan visit Nairn St Ninian.

Stoneywood look to break Hearts

First Division pacesetters Stoneywood Parkvale make the trip to Buchanhaven Hearts, while promotion chasing duo Stonehaven and Sunnybank are on home territory against Fraserburgh United and Longside respectively.

In the other game, Dufftown are at home to foot of the table Aberdeen University.

In the Second Division, leaders Rothie Rovers host Glentanar, while Forres Thistle, eight points off the pace, are away to bottom club New Elgin.

At Charlie Gordon Park, Newmachar United will be extremely keen to return to winning ways when they meet Whitehills, who are one point off the foot of the pack in eighth, while elsewhere Burghead Thistle are at home to Cruden Bay.

All matches get under way at 1.30pm.

