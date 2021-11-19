Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle aim to halt Banks o’ Dee’s perfect record in eye-catching Superleague encounter

Aberdeen Sports Village hosts the McBookie.com Superleague’s game of the day on Saturday when Bridge of Don Thistle attempt to prevent champions Banks o’ Dee from making it 10 wins out of as many outings in the current campaign.

Leaders Culter travel to Links Park to face Montrose Roselea, while Hermes are also on the road with what promises to be a tricky 90 minutes at Dyce.

East End will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Colony Park to New Advocates Park and, elsewhere, Hall Russell United entertain Ellon United, Deveronside journey to Maud and Banchory St Ternan visit Nairn St Ninian.

Stoneywood look to break Hearts

First Division pacesetters Stoneywood Parkvale make the trip to Buchanhaven Hearts, while promotion chasing duo Stonehaven and Sunnybank are on home territory against Fraserburgh United and Longside respectively.

In the other game, Dufftown are at home to foot of the table Aberdeen University.

In the Second Division, leaders Rothie Rovers host Glentanar, while Forres Thistle, eight points off the pace, are away to bottom club New Elgin.

At Charlie Gordon Park, Newmachar United will be extremely keen to return to winning ways when they meet Whitehills, who are one point off the foot of the pack in eighth, while elsewhere Burghead Thistle are at home to Cruden Bay.

All matches get under way at 1.30pm.