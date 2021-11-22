Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Banks O’Dee’s perfect record blotted by Bridge of Don Thistle

November 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Champions Banks O’Dee’s 100% McBookie.com Superleague record came to a halt when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bridge of Don Thistle at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Sam Muirhead gave the home side the lead before Lachie MacLeod levelled just before half-time. There was no further scoring although Mark Gilmour saw his 57th minute spot kick saved.

At Ian Mair Park, Dyce and Hermes fought out a 3-3 share with an own goal and Ryan Wallace on the mark for the home side and a Michael Dawson brace for the Lochside Park team .

At Links Park it was also a point apiece for Montrose Roselea and Culter. Calum Watson (2) and Kieran Thomson fired home for Roselea with Graeme Wilson, Nikolas Wozniak and Elliot Duff replying.

Keane Matheson was on target for Deveronside in the 1-1 draw at Maud and there were victories for East End at home to Colony Park and Ellon United at Hall Russell United.

The Nairn St Ninian versus Banchory St Ternan match was postponed.

Curtis Kane scored a hat-trick as First Division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale won 5-1 at Buchanhaven Hearts with Neale Davidson grabbing a double while Dufftown’s Ben Cullen got five of his side’s goals in the 6-1 win over Aberdeen University with Liam Henderson getting the other.

Chris Jolly, Ronan Masson and Wayne Barron scored second half goals as Stonehaven got the better of Fraserburgh United at Glenury Park while at Heathryfold, it ended 1-1 between Sunnybank and Longside.

Division Two pacesetters Rothie Rovers had Jake Stewart (2) and Ewan Clark on the scoresheet in the 3-0 home win against Glentanar while Newmachar United returned to winning ways against Whitehills with Ryan Whelan (2), James McMahon, David Black and substitute Jack Cowie all scoring.

A Kelvin MacKenzie brace gave Burghead Thistle a 2-1 success against Cruden Bay, who replied through Elijah Ogunwale while Brandon Hutcheson (3) and Neil Moir were the goal heroes in Forres Thistle’s 4-0 win at New Elgin.

RESULTS

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE – Bridge of Don Thistle 1, Banks O’Dee 1; Dyce 2, Hermes 2; East End 2, Colony Park 0; Hall Russell United 1, Ellon United 2; Maud 1, Deveronside 1; Montrose Roselea 3, Culter 3; Nairn St Ninian P, Banchory St Ternan P.

FIRST DIVISION – Buchanhaven Hearts 1, Stoneywood Parkvale 5; Dufftown 6, Aberdeen University 1; Stonehaven 3, Fraserburgh United 0; Sunnybank 1, Longside 1.

SECOND DIVISION – Burghead Thistle 2, Cruden Bay 1; New Elgin 0, Forres Thistle 4; Newmachar United 5, Whitehills 0; Rothie Rovers 3, Glentanar 0.

