Banks O’Dee’s perfect record blotted by Bridge of Don Thistle

Champions Banks O’Dee’s 100% McBookie.com Superleague record came to a halt when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bridge of Don Thistle at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Sam Muirhead gave the home side the lead before Lachie MacLeod levelled just before half-time. There was no further scoring although Mark Gilmour saw his 57th minute spot kick saved.

At Ian Mair Park, Dyce and Hermes fought out a 3-3 share with an own goal and Ryan Wallace on the mark for the home side and a Michael Dawson brace for the Lochside Park team .

At Links Park it was also a point apiece for Montrose Roselea and Culter. Calum Watson (2) and Kieran Thomson fired home for Roselea with Graeme Wilson, Nikolas Wozniak and Elliot Duff replying.

Keane Matheson was on target for Deveronside in the 1-1 draw at Maud and there were victories for East End at home to Colony Park and Ellon United at Hall Russell United.

The Nairn St Ninian versus Banchory St Ternan match was postponed.

Curtis Kane scored a hat-trick as First Division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale won 5-1 at Buchanhaven Hearts with Neale Davidson grabbing a double while Dufftown’s Ben Cullen got five of his side’s goals in the 6-1 win over Aberdeen University with Liam Henderson getting the other.

Chris Jolly, Ronan Masson and Wayne Barron scored second half goals as Stonehaven got the better of Fraserburgh United at Glenury Park while at Heathryfold, it ended 1-1 between Sunnybank and Longside.

Division Two pacesetters Rothie Rovers had Jake Stewart (2) and Ewan Clark on the scoresheet in the 3-0 home win against Glentanar while Newmachar United returned to winning ways against Whitehills with Ryan Whelan (2), James McMahon, David Black and substitute Jack Cowie all scoring.

A Kelvin MacKenzie brace gave Burghead Thistle a 2-1 success against Cruden Bay, who replied through Elijah Ogunwale while Brandon Hutcheson (3) and Neil Moir were the goal heroes in Forres Thistle’s 4-0 win at New Elgin.

RESULTS

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE – Bridge of Don Thistle 1, Banks O’Dee 1; Dyce 2, Hermes 2; East End 2, Colony Park 0; Hall Russell United 1, Ellon United 2; Maud 1, Deveronside 1; Montrose Roselea 3, Culter 3; Nairn St Ninian P, Banchory St Ternan P.

FIRST DIVISION – Buchanhaven Hearts 1, Stoneywood Parkvale 5; Dufftown 6, Aberdeen University 1; Stonehaven 3, Fraserburgh United 0; Sunnybank 1, Longside 1.

SECOND DIVISION – Burghead Thistle 2, Cruden Bay 1; New Elgin 0, Forres Thistle 4; Newmachar United 5, Whitehills 0; Rothie Rovers 3, Glentanar 0.