Junior football: Dyce set sights on Scottish Junior Cup quarter-final berth

Dyce travel to Muirkirk Juniors tomorrow bidding to reach the quarter final stage of the Scottish Junior Cup.

The Ian Mair Park outfit add Gordon Forsyth, Daniel Bell, Blair Johnston and Nicky Gray to last weekend’s squad. Kick off is at 1.45 pm.

Friday night football returns to Longside this evening when Rothie Rovers visit in the last eight of the League Cup (8pm kick-off). Two other quarter finals are scheduled for tomorrow with Bridge of Don Thistle meeting Hermes at Aberdeen Sports Village and Dufftown at Crombie Park to face Culter.

There’s a quartet of second round North Regional Cup clashes with Heathryfold the venue for Sunnybank versus Montrose Roselea.

First division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale entertain Whitehills, Stonehaven go to Glentanar and at New Advocates Park, East End welcome Buchanhaven Hearts.

In the McBookie.com Superleague, Banchory St Ternan host Ellon United, while Nairn St Ninian are on the road at Deveronside and Maud face Colony Park.

The one First Division clash features bottom of the pile Aberdeen University at home to Fraserburgh United while it’s third against second in the Second Division when Newmachar United welcome Forres Thistle to Charlie Gordon Park.

Elsewhere, Islavale host Cruden Bay and Burghead Thistle are away to New Elgin.

All games get under way at 1.30pm unless stated.