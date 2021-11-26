Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Junior football: Dyce set sights on Scottish Junior Cup quarter-final berth

By Reporter
November 26, 2021, 6:00 am
Ryan Wallace of Dyce and James Cairns of Hermes compete for the ball
Dyce travel to Muirkirk Juniors tomorrow bidding to reach the quarter final stage of the Scottish Junior Cup.

The Ian Mair Park outfit add Gordon Forsyth, Daniel Bell, Blair Johnston and Nicky Gray to last weekend’s squad. Kick off is at 1.45 pm.

Friday night football returns to Longside this evening when Rothie Rovers visit in the last eight of the League Cup (8pm kick-off). Two other quarter finals are scheduled for tomorrow with Bridge of Don Thistle meeting Hermes at Aberdeen Sports Village and Dufftown at Crombie Park to face Culter.

Ryan Wallace of Dyce takes on Joe Burr of Hermes. Picture by Paul Glendell.

There’s a quartet of second round North Regional Cup clashes with Heathryfold the venue for Sunnybank versus Montrose Roselea.

First division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale entertain Whitehills, Stonehaven go to Glentanar and at New Advocates Park, East End welcome Buchanhaven Hearts.

In the McBookie.com Superleague, Banchory St Ternan host Ellon United, while Nairn St Ninian are on the road at Deveronside and Maud face Colony Park.

The one First Division clash features bottom of the pile Aberdeen University at home to Fraserburgh United while it’s third against second in the Second Division when Newmachar United welcome Forres Thistle to Charlie Gordon Park.

Elsewhere, Islavale host Cruden Bay and Burghead Thistle are away to New Elgin.

All games get under way at 1.30pm unless stated.

 

