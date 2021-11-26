Scotland drawn against Ukraine in World Cup qualifying play-offs

Scotland have been drawn against Ukraine in their World Cup qualfiying play-off for Qatar 2022.

The two sides will do battle in a one-off game at Hampden Park in March, to see who will advance to the final.

They have only met twice before, with both sides winning one game apiece.

Should Scotland advance they could face fellow home nation Wales, after being drawn together in path A. They have been drawn against Austria in their first tie.

The victor of the Wales-Austria game would be at home in the final. The semi-final will take place on March 24, with the final taking place five days later.

Scotland qualified for the play-offs after winning six consecutive games, which culminated in a 2-0 win over Denmark at Hampden to secure a seeded tie.