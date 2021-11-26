Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland drawn against Ukraine in World Cup qualifying play-offs

By Jamie Durent
November 26, 2021, 4:24 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 4:27 pm
Scotland will contest the play-offs for World Cup qualification in March
Scotland have been drawn against Ukraine in their World Cup qualfiying play-off for Qatar 2022.

The two sides will do battle in a one-off game at Hampden Park in March, to see who will advance to the final.

They have only met twice before, with both sides winning one game apiece.

Should Scotland advance they could face fellow home nation Wales, after being drawn together in path A. They have been drawn against Austria in their first tie.

The victor of the Wales-Austria game would be at home in the final. The semi-final will take place on March 24, with the final taking place five days later.

Scotland qualified for the play-offs after winning six consecutive games, which culminated in a 2-0 win over Denmark at Hampden to secure a seeded tie.

Willie Miller: Victory over Denmark was indisputable proof Steve Clarke’s Scotland side are the real deal and can reach the World Cup

