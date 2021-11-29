Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup campaign will begin against Edinburgh City

By Paul Third
November 29, 2021, 9:59 pm
Aberdeen captain Scott Brown
Aberdeen will start their Scottish Cup campaign with a home game against Edinburgh City.

Gothenburg Great and Evening Express columnist Willie Miller made the draw following Brechin City’s 1-1 third round draw with Darvel at Glebe Park and he handed his old club a fourth round tie against the League Two side.

Ross County face an all-Premiership fourth round tie after being drawn away to Livingston while Caley Thistle will travel to Motherwell if they can beat Morton in next week’s replay.

Cove Rangers can also earn a Premiership trip in the fourth round if they beat Queen of the South in their replay next week with a trip to Easter Road to face Hibernian on offer to the winners.

Junior side Banks O’Dee’s reward for beating East Fife is another home tie. They will welcome Championship side Raith Rovers to Spain Park,

Peterhead will face Lowland League side East Kilbride at Balmoor Stadium. Holders St Johnstone, who won both domestic cup competitions last season, start their defence at either Kelty Hearts or Montrose.

Ties will be played on the weekend of January 22, 2022.

SCOTTISH CUP FOURTH ROUND DRAW – Peterhead v East Kilbride, Clydebank v Annan Athletic, Banks O’Dee v Raith Rovers, Motherwell v Caley Thistle or Greenock Morton, Kelty Hearts or Montrose v St Johnstone, Livingston v Ross County, Dumbarton v Dundee, Aberdeen v Edinburgh City, Rangers v Stirling Albion, Ayr United v St Mirren, Kilmarnock v Dundee United, Hibernian v Cove Rangers or Queen of the South, Partick Thistle v Airdrie, Auchinleck Talbot v Hearts, Alloa v Celtic, Arbroath v Brechin City or Darvel.

