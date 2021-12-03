Junior football: Superleague clubs hope to avoid another weekend wipeout

After last week’s wipeout of games locally, there’s a full programme of McBookie.com league action this weekend with Superleague pacesetters Culter welcoming struggling Maud to Crombie Park.

Fellow title challengers Hermes, trailing the leaders on goal difference, visit Ellon United.

Bridge of Don Thistle face a tricky afternoon at Links Park against Montrose Roselea while foot of the table Deveronside host Hall Russell United.

Colony Park head to Banchory St. Ternan while it’s a 2pm start at New Advocates Park where East End entertain Scottish Junior Cop quarter finalists Dyce.

Stoneywood Parkvale have the opportunity to consolidate at the head of the First Division when they welcome Longside while challengers Stonehaven are on the road at fourth placed Dufftown.

Sunnybank, in third, are also on their travels at bottom side Aberdeen University while Fraserburgh United meet Buchanhaven Hearts at College Park.

The Second Division clash of the day sees first versus third when Rothie Rovers face Newmachar United while Forres Thistle, currently second, make the journey to Cruden Bay.

The other games see Islavale at home to Burghead Thistle and New Elgin travelling to Whitehills.

All matches get underway at 1.30pm unless stated.