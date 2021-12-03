Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Junior football: Superleague clubs hope to avoid another weekend wipeout

By Reporter
December 3, 2021, 6:00 am
Culter face Maud at Crombie Park this weekend.
Culter face Maud at Crombie Park this weekend.

After last week’s wipeout of games locally, there’s a full programme of McBookie.com league action this weekend with Superleague pacesetters Culter welcoming struggling Maud to Crombie Park.

Fellow title challengers Hermes, trailing the leaders on goal difference, visit Ellon United.

Bridge of Don Thistle face a tricky afternoon at Links Park against Montrose Roselea while foot of the table Deveronside host Hall Russell United.

Colony Park head to Banchory St. Ternan while it’s a 2pm start at New Advocates Park where East End entertain Scottish Junior Cop quarter finalists Dyce.

Stoneywood Parkvale have the opportunity to consolidate at the head of the First Division when they welcome Longside while challengers Stonehaven are on the road at fourth placed Dufftown.

Sunnybank, in third, are also on their travels at bottom side Aberdeen University while Fraserburgh United meet Buchanhaven Hearts at College Park.

The Second Division clash of the day sees first versus third when Rothie Rovers face Newmachar United while Forres Thistle, currently second, make the journey to Cruden Bay.

The other games see Islavale at home to Burghead Thistle and New Elgin travelling to Whitehills.

All matches get underway at 1.30pm unless stated.

