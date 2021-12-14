Former Aberdeen youngster Archie Mair reflects fondly on Scotland under-21 breakthrough and sets sights on more game-time

Making his breakthrough into the Scotland under-21 squad was a proud moment for young goalkeeper Archie Mair.

The former Aberdeen youngster made his debut earlier this year in a friendly win over Northern Ireland, before being called upon again by Scot Gemmill in the Euro qualifiers against Kazakhstan.

Mair is no stranger to the Scotland setup. He has represented his country at age-group level all the way up to under-21s and is well thought of at parent club Norwich City.

“I was in a squad last season but didn’t play – I just went and trained with them which was good, just to get a feel for it,” he said.

“I broke in this year and played a couple of games, which has been good. I really enjoy playing for Scotland every time I get called up.

“It’s two out of two so far, so long may that continue.

“Everyone can see what the senior squad are doing and qualifying for the Euros and play-offs for the World Cup, you can tell there’s a really good spirit about the place.

“We’ve got a good spirit in the under-21 squad as well. The boys have known each other a long time, so it’s an exciting time for Scottish football.”

Mair works closely with the Scottish FA’s head of goalkeeping Fraser Stewart while with the national team. Stewart acts as the under-21s goalkeeping coach and has worked at Ayr United, Kilmarnock, Morton and Rangers after leaving the Dons as a young player.

Mair joined Norwich in 2019 from Aberdeen, on the back of the Canaries being promoted to the Premier League. He spent much of his first season playing in their under-23s, but did make the bench for a couple of first-team games.

A loan spell at King’s Lynn in the 2020-21 season gave him some much-needed game-time and he was loaned to League One side Lincoln City for this campaign.

While he has not had the minutes he would have hoped for at Sincil Bank, he has enjoyed working with two other young goalkeepers in Sam Long and Josh Griffiths.

“Josh is in the England under-21 squad, there’s myself with Scotland, then Sam whose come through at Lincoln,” said Mair. “He’s a good young goalkeeper as well. It is a really young group, but we’re all good goalkeepers.

“I haven’t really put together a run of games yet, so it’s been tough, but things can change very quickly in these leagues – particularly the festive period, which is an important time.”

“We’ve got Jamie Robson and Lewis Fiorini, plus Chris Maguire and Conor McGrandles, so there’s five of us Scottish boys. Liam Bridcutt played for Scotland as well when he was younger, so there’s a good group of Scottish lads, which has been helpful.”

His progress is checked up on by Norwich goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten and the club’s loan manager Andy Hughes, ensuring he is not out of sight and out of mind.

Mair signed a new contract at Carrow Road this summer, keeping him with the club until 2024 and he hopes for an exciting future with the Canaries.

They have benefitted from an upturn in fortunes since Dean Smith took over as manager in November, helping haul them away from the bottom of the league.

“It’s a transitional time for the club, but it’s been a good start since he’s come in,” said Mair. “Hopefully they can stay in the Premier League this season.

“It looks as though there’s a bit of belief back in the squad.

“It wasn’t a great start, everyone knows that, but it’s been a really positive spell. There’s enough there to stay in the league, definitely.”

On his journey, Turriff-born Mair has benefitted from plenty of wise words. There is a connection between Norwich and Aberdeen given the players who have played for both sides, with Bryan Gunn, Kenny McLean and Joe Lewis proving useful advisors who have represented both clubs.

Lewis’ guidance has been particularly helpful. He was the established number one at Pittodrie when Mair was coming through, with the Hazlehead Performance School graduate able to count on the current Dons stopper for advice whenever he needs it.

“When I was at Aberdeen he was a great person to look up to. I think he was the best goalkeeper in Scotland for those few years and he’s still a brilliant goalkeeper.

“When he knew I was moving down to Norwich he spoke to me. It was nice to have that help and he spoke to my family too.

“I spoke to all of those guys before I went down and signed for Norwich. It was nice going there and having Kenny McLean, a familiar face.”

As 2021 ticks down, it gives Mair the chance to look ahead to what can be achieved in the next 12 months, as he looks to kick his career on again.

“I’m hoping to get more games with Scotland and some at club level as well. I’m still a young goalkeeper, so it’s all about developing and becoming a better player.”