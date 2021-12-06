Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Goals galore in the six junior matches to beat the weather

By Reporter
December 6, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 12:21 pm
Graeme Wilson, centre, celebrates his goal for Culter.
While just half a dozen games survived the weekend deluge, the six that did manage to go ahead produced no less than 49 goals between them.

Culter remain two points clear at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague after thumping Maud 10-1 at Crombie Park.

Nikolas Wozniak fired a hat-trick with Ryan Smart and William Mathers notching doubles and Neale McTavish, Graeme Wilson and Liam Todd also finding the net.

Benjamin McGregor of Culterskips past Maud’s Bruno Debembe

It was an eightsome reel for second placed Bridge of Don Thistle against Montrose Roselea with the goals coming from Chris Angus (3), Nicky Gordon (2), David Booth, Bradley Deans and Cammy Bowden.

Banks O’Dee hit double figures at Spain Park for the second time in four days with Nairn St Ninian on the receiving end on this occasion.

Lachie MacLeod led the way with a treble, aided by Craig MacAskill (2), Jack Henderson (2), Michael Philipson, Rob Armstrong, Kane Winton, Max Alexander and Magnus Watson with Kyle Whyte firing the consolation for Saints.

James Duguid scored the only goal of the game as bottom club Deveronside closed the gap on the teams above them with a vital victory at home to Hall Russell United.

Nathan Greig (2), Neale Davidson and Martyn Paul fired the Stoneywood Parkvale goals in the 4-0 win against Longside that sees them move 10 points clear at the head of the First Division.

Fraserburgh United ran out 6-1 winners at College Park where Buchanhaven Hearts were the visitors.

In the only Second Division match to survive, a Ross Fiske brace and a goal from Brodie Christie gave Whitehills a 3-2 success against New Elgin.

Results

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE – Banks O’Dee 12, Nairn St Ninian 1; Culter 10, Maud 1; Deveronside 1, Hall Russell United 0; Montrose Roselea 0, Bridge of Don Thistle 8.

FIRST DIVISION – Fraserburgh United 6, Buchanhaven Hearts 1; Stoneywood Parkvale 4, Longside 0.

SECOND DIVISION – Whitehills 3, New Elgin 2.

