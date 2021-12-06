Goals galore in the six junior matches to beat the weather

An error occurred. Please try again.

While just half a dozen games survived the weekend deluge, the six that did manage to go ahead produced no less than 49 goals between them.

Culter remain two points clear at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague after thumping Maud 10-1 at Crombie Park.

Nikolas Wozniak fired a hat-trick with Ryan Smart and William Mathers notching doubles and Neale McTavish, Graeme Wilson and Liam Todd also finding the net.

It was an eightsome reel for second placed Bridge of Don Thistle against Montrose Roselea with the goals coming from Chris Angus (3), Nicky Gordon (2), David Booth, Bradley Deans and Cammy Bowden.

Banks O’Dee hit double figures at Spain Park for the second time in four days with Nairn St Ninian on the receiving end on this occasion.

Lachie MacLeod led the way with a treble, aided by Craig MacAskill (2), Jack Henderson (2), Michael Philipson, Rob Armstrong, Kane Winton, Max Alexander and Magnus Watson with Kyle Whyte firing the consolation for Saints.

James Duguid scored the only goal of the game as bottom club Deveronside closed the gap on the teams above them with a vital victory at home to Hall Russell United.

Nathan Greig (2), Neale Davidson and Martyn Paul fired the Stoneywood Parkvale goals in the 4-0 win against Longside that sees them move 10 points clear at the head of the First Division.

Fraserburgh United ran out 6-1 winners at College Park where Buchanhaven Hearts were the visitors.

In the only Second Division match to survive, a Ross Fiske brace and a goal from Brodie Christie gave Whitehills a 3-2 success against New Elgin.

Results

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE – Banks O’Dee 12, Nairn St Ninian 1; Culter 10, Maud 1; Deveronside 1, Hall Russell United 0; Montrose Roselea 0, Bridge of Don Thistle 8.

FIRST DIVISION – Fraserburgh United 6, Buchanhaven Hearts 1; Stoneywood Parkvale 4, Longside 0.

SECOND DIVISION – Whitehills 3, New Elgin 2.