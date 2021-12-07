North Region Junior football: Culter hit double figures against Maud

An error occurred. Please try again.

Culter remain two points clear at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague table after a thumping 10-1 Crombie Park victory over a Maud side who currently sit in twelfth position, just two points off the bottom.

The game, one of only half a dozen to beat the weather, was played in horrendous conditions with driving rain and extremely windy weather throughout the 90 minutes making silky football a total impossibility.

It was one-way traffic all afternoon with Neal McTavish, Graeme Wilson, William Mathers (two) and Ryan Smart all finding the net before the interval with a Steven Goodlad penalty the sole response from the visitors.

The second half followed the same pattern with Nikolas Wozniak grabbing a hat-trick, Smart his second and Liam Todd adding his name to the scoresheet.

Home manager Lee Youngson was pleased with his team’s performance.

He said: “I felt it was comfortable from start to finish today, and in truth the game was finished inside the opening 30 minutes thanks to a quick start from the players.

“For the remainder of the game, I thought we carried ourselves well and done our best to get the ball down and play forward quick, which was tricky due to the weather conditions.

“I thought Ben McGregor and Kai Ross were brilliant. Ben chipped in with another three assists taking him to 12 for the season, which is pleasing as getting Ben into the final third is something we’ve worked hard on.

“Wozzy (Nikolas Wozniak) and Smarty (Ryan Smart) again worked well together and Wozzy got himself a hat-trick to take his tally to nine goals in eight games.

“Smarty got another couple of goals, but should’ve had four as he had two chalked off, both of which looked like well-worked goals.

“There were plenty positives, but, in fairness, Maud were missing a few experienced heads so it was always going to be a tough task for them.

“In relation to our league position, it’s good to be in the position we’re in. We’ve been at the head of the table for a considerable time this season, but it means nothing until we’ve all played 26 games and the players know that.

“We’re not interested in anyone else, we can only influence our games, so it’s best keeping full focus on that.”

Youngson also praised of the club’s committee stalwarts.

He said: “I’d like to mention Doug Jamieson and Eric Duncan, both of who received their 50 years of service award after the game today.

“It’s an incredible achievement for two men who have put in an astonishing amount of work for the club over the years.”

Culter are on the road this weekend at Ellon United, who sit just one point above foot-of-the-table Deveronside.

Maud, meanwhile, have announced former Fraserburgh skipper and Highland League legend Ryan Christie is their new manager.