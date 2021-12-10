Junior football: Leaders Culter face Ellon; Banchory trip for new Maud boss Ryan Christie

An error occurred. Please try again.

There’s a full league programme this weekend with McBookie.com Superleague leaders Culter travelling to an Ellon United side that sit just one point above the foot of the table.

Maud, whose management team of Mikey Grant, Bob Buchan and Pat McPherson exited in the wake of last week’s heavy defeat at Crombie Park, have former Fraserburgh stalwart Ryan Christie at the helm for the journey to Milton Park to face Banchory St Ternan while bottom markers Deveronside are on the road at Dyce.

At Lochside Park it’s third versus second as Hermes welcome Bridge of Don Thistle with a single point separating the two teams while New Advocates Park is the venue for East End’s clash with champions Banks o’ Dee.

Elsewhere, Hall Russell United entertain Colony Park and Montrose Roselea make the trip north to play Nairn St Ninian.

It’s top against bottom in the First Division when Stoneywood Parkvale host Aberdeen University while Stonehaven, 10 points behind in second, play Buchanhaven Hearts at Glenury Park and third placed Sunnybank visit Fraserburgh United.

There’s also a bottom versus top encounter in the Second Division when New Elgin take on Rothie Rovers with challengers Forres Thistle and Newmachar United at home to Islavale and away to Cruden Bay respectively. At Woodside, Glentanar welcome Burghead Thistle.

All games get under way at 1.30pm.