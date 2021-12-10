Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North Caledonian League sides to pay tribute to DJ Macphee ahead of this weekend’s fixtures’

By Paul Chalk
December 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
DJ Macphee, 34, was a respected player for Loch Ness FC who died earlier this week.
Five fixtures are lined up for the North Caledonian League on Saturday, with a local derby topping the bill.

There will be a one-minute applause ahead of the game between Loch Ness and Inverness Athletic as a mark of respect for Donald ‘DJ’ Macphee, who died this week.

The Loch Ness and former Inverness Athletic player, who was also Highland Boxing Academy’s first-ever club champion, has been mourned in the past few days and the clubs throughout the division will have the 34-year-old in their thoughts.

The HBA will also open its home show at the city’s British Legion this weekend with the traditional tolling of 10 bells, and special plates for the best home and away boxers have been produced in memory of DJ.

Loch Ness are top of the table, four points ahead of Invergordon, and they will be favourites to see off Athletic, who are on five points off the pace at the foot of the division.

A collection for charity Mikeysline will take place at the match, which starts at 1pm at the astro at Inverness Royal Academy.

Invergordon aiming to close gap

Invergordon will be aiming to keep the pressure on Loch Ness, but face a stern test as they host defending champions Golspie Sutherland, also at 1pm.

Alness United have a 12.45pm start against visitors Orkney, 15 minutes before St Duthus take on Bonar Bridge and Nairn County reserves tackle Halkirk United.

 

