North Caledonian League sides to pay tribute to DJ Macphee ahead of this weekend’s fixtures’

Five fixtures are lined up for the North Caledonian League on Saturday, with a local derby topping the bill.

There will be a one-minute applause ahead of the game between Loch Ness and Inverness Athletic as a mark of respect for Donald ‘DJ’ Macphee, who died this week.

The Loch Ness and former Inverness Athletic player, who was also Highland Boxing Academy’s first-ever club champion, has been mourned in the past few days and the clubs throughout the division will have the 34-year-old in their thoughts.

Just posted a photo @ Highland Boxing Academy https://t.co/QsTDuFTQWH — HBA (@HighlandBoxing) December 10, 2021

The HBA will also open its home show at the city’s British Legion this weekend with the traditional tolling of 10 bells, and special plates for the best home and away boxers have been produced in memory of DJ.

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Donald “DJ” MacPhee. All at The NCFA send our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time. As a mark of respect, clubs will observe a minute’s applause before this weekend’s games. — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) December 9, 2021

Loch Ness are top of the table, four points ahead of Invergordon, and they will be favourites to see off Athletic, who are on five points off the pace at the foot of the division.

A collection for charity Mikeysline will take place at the match, which starts at 1pm at the astro at Inverness Royal Academy.

Invergordon aiming to close gap

Invergordon will be aiming to keep the pressure on Loch Ness, but face a stern test as they host defending champions Golspie Sutherland, also at 1pm.

Alness United have a 12.45pm start against visitors Orkney, 15 minutes before St Duthus take on Bonar Bridge and Nairn County reserves tackle Halkirk United.