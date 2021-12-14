Shaun Maloney on the brink of landing Hibernian job and could be in the dugout for League Cup final

Shaun Maloney looks set to become the new Hibernian manager.

The former Celtic and Scotland attacker, who grew up in Aberdeen, currently works as a coach of the Belgium national team under Roberto Martinez.

But it has been reported that the 38-year-old could be appointed as the new Hibs boss on Wednesday and in the dugout for Sunday’s League Cup final against his former club Celtic at Hampden.

His former Celtic and Scotland teammate Gary Caldwell has been tipped as Maloney’s assistant at Easter Road.

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell has hinted that the club are closing in on a new manager as he issued an update on the search for Jack Ross’ successor.

David Gray has been in interim charge, along with Eddie May and Craig Samson, since Ross was sacked last Thursday following a run of seven defeats in nine cinch Premiership matches.

Kensell explained that the club are pursuing “an incredibly thorough and strategic approach” as they look to recruit a manager with “an attacking mentality”.

He said: “There has, unsurprisingly, been a lot of interest in the role and speculation in the media regarding the managerial position – and much of this has been wide of the mark.

“We have a clear vision for the football club. We want to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality and is progressive and hungry for the opportunity to build something special here at a big club in Hibs.

“In summary, our process has been robust and there is clarity and a support plan for the manager we select that will help us achieve our long-term ambitions.

“We are coming to a conclusion, but I’d urge everyone to get behind David Gray, his coaching staff and the players at this evening’s important cinch Premiership game against Dundee and we will update supporters in the near feature regarding an appointment.”

Aberdeen face Hibernian at Easter Road in their next match next Wednesday.