Shaun Maloney on the brink of landing Hibernian job and could be in the dugout for League Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Shaun Maloney on the brink of landing Hibernian job and could be in the dugout for League Cup final

By Danny Law
December 14, 2021, 1:40 pm
Shaun Maloney is the favourite for the Hibernian job.
Shaun Maloney is the favourite for the Hibernian job.

Shaun Maloney looks set to become the new Hibernian manager.

The former Celtic and Scotland attacker, who grew up in Aberdeen, currently works as a coach of the Belgium national team under Roberto Martinez.

But it has been reported that the 38-year-old could be appointed as the new Hibs boss on Wednesday and in the dugout for Sunday’s League Cup final against his former club Celtic at Hampden.

His former Celtic and Scotland teammate Gary Caldwell has been tipped as Maloney’s assistant at Easter Road.

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell has hinted that the club are closing in on a new manager as he issued an update on the search for Jack Ross’ successor.

David Gray has been in interim charge, along with Eddie May and Craig Samson, since Ross was sacked last Thursday following a run of seven defeats in nine cinch Premiership matches.

Shaun Maloney celebrates his goal for Scotland to beat the Republic of Ireland

Kensell explained that the club are pursuing “an incredibly thorough and strategic approach” as they look to recruit a manager with “an attacking mentality”.

He said: “There has, unsurprisingly, been a lot of interest in the role and speculation in the media regarding the managerial position – and much of this has been wide of the mark.

“We have a clear vision for the football club. We want to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality and is progressive and hungry for the opportunity to build something special here at a big club in Hibs.

“In summary, our process has been robust and there is clarity and a support plan for the manager we select that will help us achieve our long-term ambitions.

“We are coming to a conclusion, but I’d urge everyone to get behind David Gray, his coaching staff and the players at this evening’s important cinch Premiership game against Dundee and we will update supporters in the near feature regarding an appointment.”

Aberdeen face Hibernian at Easter Road in their next match next Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal