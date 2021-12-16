Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland avoid Israel but face World Cup rivals Ukraine in Nations League draw

By Paul Chalk
December 16, 2021, 5:46 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 5:58 pm
Scotland manager Steve Clarke.
Scotland have discovered their 2022/23 Nations League opponents – and they will meet World Cup play-off rivals Ukraine from next summer.

Steve Clarke side’s more immediate focus is their World Cup semi-final play-off clash with Ukraine at Hampden in March. The winners facing Austria or Wales in a shoot-out to reach the finals in Qatar.

However, they have been paired in Group B 1 with top seeds Ukraine (22nd in the FIFA world rankings, Republic of Ireland (50) and Armenia (88),

Scotland, who have a world ranking of 22, learned their fate in the draw which was made this evening in Nyon, Switzerland.

They have avoided Israel, who they have met in the last two Nations Leagues and seven times overall in the past three years.

Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 finals via the inaugural Nations League competition as they topped their group, beat Israel on penalties in the semis after a 0-0 draw then defeated Serbia in a pulsating penalty shoot-out play-off triumph last November.

This achievement was the national men’s team’s first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup and their first European Championship since 1996.

In a competition delayed by the pandemic, Scotland picked up just one point this summer – in a 0-0 draw with England at Wembley – in between losing to the Czech Republic and Croatia. 

UEFA have yet to confirm how many nations will qualify via the play-offs for Euro 2024 finals in Germany via the Nations League.

The rules are expected to be detailed next June ahead of the draw for the finals next October.

Four crunch fixtures next June

Group winners will gain promotion to the top-tier for the next Nations League, while finishing bottom of the section would mean relegation to League C.

There will be two double-headers in June for Scotland, with matchdays five and six taking place in late September. Play-offs will take place in March 2024.

Four of the six matches take place next June due to the winter scheduling of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

 

France won the last Nations League in October when they defeated Spain 2-1 in the final.

French legend Robert Pires and ex-Spanish star Gaizka Mendieta helped to carry out the draw, which in total involved 55 countries over four different league categories, from A to D.

The full draw is –  D1 Latvia, Andorra, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Liechtenstein, D2 – San Marino, Cyprus/Estonia, Malta.

C1 –  Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands, C2 – Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia, C3 –

B1 – Armenia, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Ukraine, B2 – Albania, Israel, Russia, Iceland, B3 – Montenegro, Romania, Finland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, B4 – Slovenia, Serbia, Norway, Sweden.

A1 – France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria, A2 – Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic, A3 – Italy, Germany, England, Hungary, A4 – Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke during the World Cup qualifier against Denmark.

