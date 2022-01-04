Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kilmarnock name former Dons boss Derek McInnes as their new manager

By Paul Third
January 4, 2022, 5:13 pm Updated: January 4, 2022, 7:45 pm
Derek McInnes has been appointed manager of Kilmarnock.
Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is the new Kilmarnock manager.

McInnes, who left the Dons in March last year, replaces former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright as manager at Rugby Park following Wright’s dismissal last month.

McInnes, who is expected to be joined at the Championship club by his assistant at Pittodrie, Tony Docherty, said: “I’m delighted to be here and I’m well aware of the potential of the club having played and managed against Kilmarnock over the years.

“I remember the Tommy Burns era and more recently Steve Clarke bringing good success and consistency.

“I know the backing from the fans can make this club special so for me it is a great opportunity.”

McInnes has signed a contract until the summer of 2023 and will take charge for this weekend’s match against Queen of the South.

Kilmarnock director Billy Bowie said: “Derek is one of the most highly respected managers in Scottish football and we are thrilled that he’s agreed to join Kilmarnock.

“From our discussions, it was clear he shared our determination and ambition to bring success to our club and we look forward to working with him to achieve our goals for this season and beyond.”

Killie coaches Paul Stephenson and Alan Maybury have left the club following McInnes’ arrival.

