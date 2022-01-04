Kilmarnock name former Dons boss Derek McInnes as their new manager

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is the new Kilmarnock manager.

McInnes, who left the Dons in March last year, replaces former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright as manager at Rugby Park following Wright’s dismissal last month.

McInnes, who is expected to be joined at the Championship club by his assistant at Pittodrie, Tony Docherty, said: “I’m delighted to be here and I’m well aware of the potential of the club having played and managed against Kilmarnock over the years.

“I remember the Tommy Burns era and more recently Steve Clarke bringing good success and consistency.

“I know the backing from the fans can make this club special so for me it is a great opportunity.”

New Year, New Boss Welcome to Killie, Derek McInnes — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) January 4, 2022

McInnes has signed a contract until the summer of 2023 and will take charge for this weekend’s match against Queen of the South.

Kilmarnock director Billy Bowie said: “Derek is one of the most highly respected managers in Scottish football and we are thrilled that he’s agreed to join Kilmarnock.

“From our discussions, it was clear he shared our determination and ambition to bring success to our club and we look forward to working with him to achieve our goals for this season and beyond.”

Killie coaches Paul Stephenson and Alan Maybury have left the club following McInnes’ arrival.