Junior football: Banks o’ Dee hit eight without reply at Hall Russell United

A combination of the heavy rain and Covid issues resulted in half a dozen of the scheduled matches to be postponed as the juniors returned from their winter break.

Banks o’ Dee consolidated their goal difference at the head of the McBookie.com Superleague, hitting eight without response at Hall Russell United with Jack Henderson (3), Lachie MacLeod (2), Neale Allan, Kane Winton and Max Alexander all finding the net.

Culter remain a point off the pace after goals in either half from Ryan Smart and Elliot Duff saw them account for East End at Crombie Park while at Lochside Park, Banchory St Ternan recorded an excellent win against Hermes. Callum Youngson and Luke Barbour scored the home side with a Paul Esslemont brace and an Eric Edgar winner securing the points for Saints.

Counters from Fergus Alberts, Calum Watson, Sam Garnham, Blair Stephen, Connor Mitchell and an own goal gave Montrose Roselea a comfortable victory at Deveronside to leave the Banff club a point adrift at the foot of the table.

In the First Division, Sunnybank enjoyed an impressive 2-1 success at leaders Stoneywood Parkvale, for who top scorer Curtis Kane was on the scoresheet.

Strikes from Nduoma Chilaka, Kurtis Turek and Ross Clark gave bottom side Aberdeen University an excellent three points at Longside while recent signing Owen Christie was on the mark for Buchanhaven Hearts in the 1-1 share with Dufftown.

The only Second Division clash to go ahead saw Forres Thistle move to within two points of pacesetters Rothie Rovers thanks to a 6-1 rout at home to Whitehills.

Matty Fraser’s hat-trick was the highlight for the Jags with Mattie Davidson, Aaron McLellan and Charlie Beck also finding the net while Davidson scored at the other end for the visitors’ consolation.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Culter 2-0 East End

Deveronside 0-6 Montrose Roselea

Ellon United P-P Bridge of Don Thistle

Hall Russell United 0-8 Banks O’Dee

Hermes 2-3 Banchory St Ternan

Maud P-P Colony Park

FIRST DIVISION

Buchanhaven Hearts 1-1 Dufftown

Longside 0-3 Aberdeen University

Stoneywood Parkvale 1-2 Sunnybank

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle P-P Rothie Rovers

Forres Thistle 6-1 Whitehills

Glentanar P-P Cruden Bay

Islavale P-P Newmachar United

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Second round

Dyce P-P Nairn St. Ninian