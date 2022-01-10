Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Banks o’ Dee hit eight without reply at Hall Russell United

By Reporter
January 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Jack Henderson, left, scored a hat-trick for Banks o' Dee.
Jack Henderson, left, scored a hat-trick for Banks o' Dee.

A combination of the heavy rain and Covid issues resulted in half a dozen of the scheduled matches to be postponed as the juniors returned from their winter break.

Banks o’ Dee consolidated their goal difference at the head of the McBookie.com Superleague, hitting eight without response at Hall Russell United with Jack Henderson (3), Lachie MacLeod (2), Neale Allan, Kane Winton and Max Alexander all finding the net.

Culter remain a point off the pace after goals in either half from Ryan Smart and Elliot Duff saw them account for East End at Crombie Park while at Lochside Park, Banchory St Ternan recorded an excellent win against Hermes. Callum Youngson and Luke Barbour scored the home side with a Paul Esslemont brace and an Eric Edgar winner securing the points for Saints.

Counters from Fergus Alberts, Calum Watson, Sam Garnham, Blair Stephen, Connor Mitchell and an own goal gave Montrose Roselea a comfortable victory at Deveronside to leave the Banff club a point adrift at the foot of the table.

Stoneywood Parkvale’s Scott Robison on the ball against Sunnybank. 

In the First Division, Sunnybank enjoyed an impressive 2-1 success at leaders Stoneywood Parkvale, for who top scorer Curtis Kane was on the scoresheet.

Strikes from Nduoma Chilaka, Kurtis Turek and Ross Clark gave bottom side Aberdeen University an excellent three points at Longside while recent signing Owen Christie was on the mark for Buchanhaven Hearts in the 1-1 share with Dufftown.

The only Second Division clash to go ahead saw Forres Thistle move to within two points of pacesetters Rothie Rovers thanks to a 6-1 rout at home to Whitehills.

Matty Fraser’s hat-trick was the highlight for the Jags with Mattie Davidson, Aaron McLellan and Charlie Beck also finding the net while Davidson scored at the other end for the visitors’ consolation.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Culter 2-0 East End

Deveronside 0-6 Montrose Roselea

Ellon United P-P Bridge of Don Thistle

Hall Russell United 0-8 Banks O’Dee

Hermes 2-3 Banchory St Ternan

Maud P-P Colony Park

FIRST DIVISION

Buchanhaven Hearts 1-1 Dufftown

Longside 0-3 Aberdeen University

Stoneywood Parkvale 1-2 Sunnybank

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle P-P Rothie Rovers

Forres Thistle 6-1 Whitehills

Glentanar P-P Cruden Bay

Islavale P-P Newmachar United

 NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Second round

Dyce P-P Nairn St. Ninian

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]