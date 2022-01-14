Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orkney eager to remain relevant in North Caledonian League mix

By Andy Skinner
January 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Orkney manager Charlie Alway.
Orkney manager Charlie Alway.

Orkney manager Charlie Alway is eager to keep his side in the North Caledonian League mix as they approach the final stretch of the season.

The Rockworks outfit go into Saturday’s home match against Halkirk United in a rich vein of form, having won seven of their last eight matches.

That run has moved them up to fifth and within nine points of leaders Loch Ness – who they host next weekend.

Alway is eager to keep up his side’s challenge, and he said: “There are four teams separated by a point. Golspie and Invergordon tend to be pretty strong every year, and you always expect one team to come out of the pack.

“We would like to think we are in that mix of three or four every year. If we have got a good team we might challenge, but there can also be years we are not quite perfect when we are maybe a position or two shy.

“Our ambition is to be relevant every season. We have home games against Halkirk and Loch Ness, and we have had the results to make those games have a relevance.

“We have won seven of our last eight. Halkirk have vastly improved over the last couple of years, and I would think their ambitions will be much the same as ours.

“We expect a really good game and we are looking forward to it.”

Alway expects to have a strong squad at his disposal for the visit of second-placed Halkirk, who they trail by a solitary point.

He added: “It always picks up for us after the new year in terms of training numbers. Guys are starting to think about their summer football.

“We always tend to have a bigger pool of players to pick from after Christmas than before. We are in good shape, we had 25 players at training this week.

“We should have a strong squad.”

Top of the table clash in Golspie

Another top-of-the-table encounter awaits at King George V Park, where Golspie Sutherland host pacesetters Loch Ness.

Fourth-placed Invergordon are at home to bottom side Inverness Athletic, who are aiming to build on a 1-1 draw with Alness United last time out.

Inverness trail Thurso by four points, with the Vikings at home to St Duthus, while Bonar Bridge host Nairn County reserves.

