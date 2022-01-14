Orkney eager to remain relevant in North Caledonian League mix

Orkney manager Charlie Alway is eager to keep his side in the North Caledonian League mix as they approach the final stretch of the season.

The Rockworks outfit go into Saturday’s home match against Halkirk United in a rich vein of form, having won seven of their last eight matches.

That run has moved them up to fifth and within nine points of leaders Loch Ness – who they host next weekend.

Alway is eager to keep up his side’s challenge, and he said: “There are four teams separated by a point. Golspie and Invergordon tend to be pretty strong every year, and you always expect one team to come out of the pack.

“We would like to think we are in that mix of three or four every year. If we have got a good team we might challenge, but there can also be years we are not quite perfect when we are maybe a position or two shy.

“Our ambition is to be relevant every season. We have home games against Halkirk and Loch Ness, and we have had the results to make those games have a relevance.

“We have won seven of our last eight. Halkirk have vastly improved over the last couple of years, and I would think their ambitions will be much the same as ours.

“We expect a really good game and we are looking forward to it.”

Alway expects to have a strong squad at his disposal for the visit of second-placed Halkirk, who they trail by a solitary point.

He added: “It always picks up for us after the new year in terms of training numbers. Guys are starting to think about their summer football.

“We always tend to have a bigger pool of players to pick from after Christmas than before. We are in good shape, we had 25 players at training this week.

“We should have a strong squad.”

Top of the table clash in Golspie

Another top-of-the-table encounter awaits at King George V Park, where Golspie Sutherland host pacesetters Loch Ness.

NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE FIXTURES – 15.1.22

(SPONSORED BY @MacandMac28) Bonar Bridge v Nairn County 'A'

Thurso v St.Duthus

Golspie v Loch Ness

Orkney v Halkirk Utd (12.45)

Invergordon v Inverness Ath All 1 p.m kick-offs unless stated #NCFA #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/rIZ11ZOrW7 — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) January 8, 2022

Fourth-placed Invergordon are at home to bottom side Inverness Athletic, who are aiming to build on a 1-1 draw with Alness United last time out.

Inverness trail Thurso by four points, with the Vikings at home to St Duthus, while Bonar Bridge host Nairn County reserves.