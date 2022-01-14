Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Culter host Dyce in pick of Superleague fixtures

By Reporter
January 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Culter's Nicky Wozniak with the ball, surrounded by Dyce defenders. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Culter's Nicky Wozniak with the ball, surrounded by Dyce defenders. Picture by Kenny Elrick

There’s a full programme of McBookie.com league action scheduled this weekend with the Superleague Crombie Park clash between second place Culter and Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finalists Dyce looking the pick of the bunch.

Leaders Banks o’ Dee travel to a Maud side desperately in need of points to move them away from the relegation zone while Ellon United, in a similar situation to the Pleasure Park side, will not find it easy when they make the trip to Colony Park.

Hermes will be out to return to winning ways when they go to Links Park to face Montrose Roselea with Nairn St Ninian entertaining Bridge of Don Thistle and Banchory St Ternan welcoming East End to Milton Park.

With the sides above and below them not in action, Stonehaven have the opportunity to consolidate their second place in the First Division when the face bottom club Aberdeen University who will in confident mood following last weekend’s victory at Longside who host Buchanhaven Hearts.

Culter’s Nicky Wozniak scoring from the spot against Dyce in a North Regional Cup match in September. 

The third game in the division pits Dufftown against Fraserburgh United.

Second Division pacesetters Rothie Rovers are at Woodside to play Glentanar while Forres Thistle, in second, are also on their travels, at Cruden Bay.

Third placed Newmachar United need a victory at home to bottom side New Elgin to maintain their promotion challenge while Islavale go to Whitehills.

All matches kick-off at 1.30pm.

