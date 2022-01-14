Junior football: Culter host Dyce in pick of Superleague fixtures

There’s a full programme of McBookie.com league action scheduled this weekend with the Superleague Crombie Park clash between second place Culter and Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finalists Dyce looking the pick of the bunch.

Leaders Banks o’ Dee travel to a Maud side desperately in need of points to move them away from the relegation zone while Ellon United, in a similar situation to the Pleasure Park side, will not find it easy when they make the trip to Colony Park.

Hermes will be out to return to winning ways when they go to Links Park to face Montrose Roselea with Nairn St Ninian entertaining Bridge of Don Thistle and Banchory St Ternan welcoming East End to Milton Park.

With the sides above and below them not in action, Stonehaven have the opportunity to consolidate their second place in the First Division when the face bottom club Aberdeen University who will in confident mood following last weekend’s victory at Longside who host Buchanhaven Hearts.

The third game in the division pits Dufftown against Fraserburgh United.

Second Division pacesetters Rothie Rovers are at Woodside to play Glentanar while Forres Thistle, in second, are also on their travels, at Cruden Bay.

Third placed Newmachar United need a victory at home to bottom side New Elgin to maintain their promotion challenge while Islavale go to Whitehills.

All matches kick-off at 1.30pm.