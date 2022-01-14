Six Elgin City players cited as Scottish FA announce raft of betting charges

Six current Elgin City players have been hit with notices of complaint as the Scottish FA announced a raft of betting charges.

Darryl McHardy, Thomas McHale, Matthew Cooper, Rabin Omar, Conor O’Keefe and Aiden Sopel have all been cited, as well as former players Shane Sutherland – now at Caley Thistle, James McGowan and Ashley Ballam.

Elgin released a short statement after the citations were issued, which said: “We’ve been advised of the Notices of Complaint by the SFA. We will speak to our players, our lawyers and the SFA in order to determine the most appropriate way to proceed, and if necessary we will issue a further statement in due course.”

Also included on the charge list is Cove Rangers assistant manager Gordon Young, Deveronvale’s Robert Scott, plus Morton boss Dougie Imrie, Arbroath midfielder Gavin Swankie and Bryan Gilfillan.

Sopel, Ballam, O’Keefe, McHardy, McGowan, Cooper, Sutherland and McHale all have hearings on February 11, while Scott, Omar and Young will have hearings a week later.

The citations for the 14 individuals covers the last 10 seasons in Scottish football.

Rule 31 is the most common charge on the list, which states “no club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall gamble in any way on a football match.” Sopel, McHardy, Ballam, Cooper, Omar, Scott, Young, Sutherland, McGowan and McHale have all been cited for this alleged breach.

Sutherland has also been pulled up for alleged breaches of rules 22 and 33, which also relate to betting on football, with O’Keefe cited for a supposed breach of rule 33.