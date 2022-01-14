Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six Elgin City players cited as Scottish FA announce raft of betting charges

By Jamie Durent
January 14, 2022, 3:41 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 4:05 pm
Borough Briggs, home of Elgin City
Six current Elgin City players have been hit with notices of complaint as the Scottish FA announced a raft of betting charges.

Darryl McHardy, Thomas McHale, Matthew Cooper, Rabin Omar, Conor O’Keefe and Aiden Sopel have all been cited, as well as former players Shane Sutherland – now at Caley Thistle, James McGowan and Ashley Ballam.

Elgin released a short statement after the citations were issued, which said: “We’ve been advised of the Notices of Complaint by the SFA. We will speak to our players, our lawyers and the SFA in order to determine the most appropriate way to proceed, and if necessary we will issue a further statement in due course.”

Also included on the charge list is Cove Rangers assistant manager Gordon Young, Deveronvale’s Robert Scott, plus Morton boss Dougie Imrie, Arbroath midfielder Gavin Swankie and Bryan Gilfillan.

Sopel, Ballam, O’Keefe, McHardy, McGowan, Cooper, Sutherland and McHale all have hearings on February 11, while Scott, Omar and Young will have hearings a week later.

The citations for the 14 individuals covers the last 10 seasons in Scottish football.

Rule 31 is the most common charge on the list, which states “no club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall gamble in any way on a football match.” Sopel, McHardy, Ballam, Cooper, Omar, Scott, Young, Sutherland, McGowan and McHale have all been cited for this alleged breach.

Sutherland has also been pulled up for alleged breaches of rules 22 and 33, which also relate to betting on football, with O’Keefe cited for a supposed breach of rule 33.

