North Region Junior football: McBookie.com First Division title race takes another twist

By Reporter
January 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Stoneywood's Daniel Milne and Stonehaven's Wayne Barron compete for the ball
The champagne had to be put on ice as Stoneywood Parkvale missed out on the opportunity to clinch the McBookie.com First Division title.

Nearest challengers Stonehaven are now just four points behind – with a game in hand – following their 2-0 win over their rivals.

After an even opening period, Hive took the lead in the 36th minute when a long free-kick from goalkeeper Reece Duncan saw the home keeper get in a tangle with his defenders, allowing the ball to bounce over them and giving Keith Horne the simple task of knocking the ball into the empty net.

The visitors doubled their advantage on the hour mark when Horne’s corner was met by the head of Wayne Barron, who made no mistake.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, the home side were given a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty kick, but former Stonehaven man Curtis Kane saw his effort saved by Duncan down to his left.

Stonehaven manager Martyn Rollo is well aware of the potential significance of the result.

“It was a very good win and the boys played well,” Rollo said.

“It makes it interesting for the games remaining and thankfully we came through with no injuries after a physical battle.”

Promotion back to the Superleague was always the number one priority for Stonehaven, but, as Martyn explains, there is uncertainty as to whether one or teams will go up.

He said: “Our biggest concern is that the numbers going up depend on what happens elsewhere with the pyramid play-offs, so there’s a huge incentive to end up as champions.

“The pressure is not on us, we’ve nothing to lose and we’ll be going for it in each of our last three games.

“We scored an injury time winner against Aberdeen University in our previous game, which was great, and on Saturday we had a full squad of 22 available, which is unheard of.

“We’re playing some good stuff, the tempo at training is good and we’re solid defensively.

“Dufftown’s win at Sunnybank means they’re not out of it either and they’ve still to play Stoneywood Parkvale, as well as ourselves.”

Stonehaven’s next two games are at Glenury Park against Longside, and Martyn is aware that it’s vital they come through those unscathed.

He said: “We actually play our final three matches before Stoneywood Parkvale are back in league action, so it would be great to get nine points, to leave them having to win their last two.

“Longside, though, are scrapping for survival so it’ll be tough, but we’re at home and fingers crossed we’ll get a decent support.

“It’s always fantastic to get the locals involved and they’ll be aware of the importance of these games.”

